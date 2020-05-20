DALLAS, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL), the leader in immigration law, won the annual SIIA CODiE Award for Best Legal Solution of 2020. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize companies producing the most innovative businesses technology products across industries, and around the world. BAL won the award for Cobalt®, its industry-leading digital immigration platform.
Cobalt® allows companies to manage and track their immigration cases for their employees across the globe within a single integrated system that provides seamless case tracking, insight, analytics, reporting, status updates and more.
"Cobalt® continues to deliver on its promise and earn accolades from the market and prestigious technology industry publications. BAL is the first immigration law firm to win this award, making it even more notable. While other companies and firms have tried and failed to create similar systems, we successfully built Cobalt® ourselves. The result is one of the industry's most advanced platforms, customized to meet the needs of our clients and their employees now and in the future," said BAL's Managing Partner, Jeremy Fudge.
"It is a huge honor to be recognized by our peers," said Chanille Juneau, the firm's Head of Products. "We continue to strive to create products that not only support our legal teams but give our clients the best experience possible. The best software is created when innovative technologists collaborate with subject matter experts. BAL is fortunate enough to have both in-house, allowing our Products team to work alongside immigration law experts on a daily basis to build industry-leading software."
SIIA President Jeff Joseph congratulated the winners: "The products and services we honor today connect us to colleagues and customers, ensure business practices move forward, provide new insights from data, and create new jobs and market opportunities. They represent the best of high-impact, outcome-focused innovation."
The CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Entries are reviewed and scored by software and business technology experts before members of the Software & Information Industry Association members vote for the finalists. Scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.
About the SIIA CODiE Awards
The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) is the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries. Forty-three awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging.
More information about the Awards is available at: siia.net/CODiE.
Details about the winning products can be found at https://www.siia.net/codie/2020-Winners
About BAL
BAL is one of the world's most recognized corporate immigration law firms and is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world. Established in 1980, the firm provides immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technology innovation like its Cobalt® digital immigration services platform. BAL is transforming the way legal services are delivered and improving the client experience through its innovative use of technology, including AI and RPA. In 2020, BAL earned the prestigious CIO 100 award for intelligent automation in immigration services. The firm entered into a strategic alliance with Deloitte UK to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model. BAL was the Best Lawyers® "Law Firm of the Year" in Immigration Law in America for 2019, and BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. See website for details: www.balglobal.com.