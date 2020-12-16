- AST & Science LLC ("AST SpaceMobile") is building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones - AST SpaceMobile to become publicly listed through a business combination with New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NPA, NPAUU and NPAWW) - Combined company to have an estimated post-transaction enterprise value of $1.4 billion and will become listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "ASTS" following expected transaction close in the first quarter of 2021 - Transaction to provide up to $462 million in gross proceeds, comprised of New Providence Acquisition Corp.'s $232 million of cash held in trust (assuming no redemptions) and a $230 million fully committed common stock PIPE at $10.00 per share, including investments from Rakuten, Vodafone, American Tower, UBS O'Connor and a broad base of financial institutions - AST SpaceMobile LLC shareholders Vodafone, Rakuten, American Tower, and Cisneros will increase their equity holding through participation in the PIPE financing in support of AST SpaceMobile's transition into the publicly listed company