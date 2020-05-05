FORT WORTH, Texas, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After two decades of living through, championing, and studying change while at companies large and small, disruptive and established, including Travelocity, GE and American Airlines, Al Comeaux today launched Primed for Change, a brand designed to help leaders become better prepared for change.
Comeaux, a global authority on change from the inside out, plans to speak, teach, research, and write about what he's learned during two decades on executive teams atop companies and large divisions, as well as 20+ years of studying change—the winners and losers. A master storyteller who expertly weaves together scientific research, thought-provoking ideas and practical takeaways into unforgettable messages for audiences of all backgrounds and sizes, he offers speeches, as well as courses and coaching for senior-most leaders and leadership teams.
On May 19 Comeaux will publish the results of his 20-year journey, a groundbreaking book, Change (the) Management: Why We as Leaders Must Change for the Change to Last, from Lioncrest Publishing, Austin. With well-told stories illustrating the need for this fundamentally new way of thinking, it finally speaks straight to leaders who need to re-think how they lead change…and how they lead every day.
"I began studying change after helping lead an unsuccessful transformation effort 10 years into my career, some 20 years ago," Comeaux said. During his time in senior leadership positions, Comeaux championed vast strategic changes, including an IPO, a hostile takeover, digital transformations, the first-ever internal social network, two startups inside large corporations, massive globalization, two 40 percent layoffs, three CEO transitions, and too many other changes to count.
"While in senior leadership roles through all of this change, I also extensively studied why some companies win at change while most lose and waste an estimated $2 trillion annually. And I've had some radical realizations. We fail at two-thirds of our change attempts, and it's not because our people or our organizations are bad at 'doing' change. The problem is in our own mindsets as leaders, including how we think about and approach change.
"I'm now sharing what I've learned so our organizations can flourish, so we stop wasting $2 trillion on change, so leaders and employees don't suffer through failed change in vain, and so my own children will have change-adept organizations to work for when they join the job market themselves."
The Primed for Change brand was created in partnership with Collideoscope, a boutique talent management agency that exists to architect iconic brands and to build meaningful businesses for an elite collection of the world's most admired leaders.
CONTACT: Al Comeaux, Primed for Change // https://alcomeaux.com hello@alcomeaux.com