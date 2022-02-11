MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VAZATA, founded in 2000 as a managed services and hosting company focused on security and compliance, is strategically moving forward as a prominent player in the Data Protection as a Service market. Taking the reins as EVP New Business/Chief Strategy Officer is Chuck Smith, leading VAZATA into new, untapped markets.
VAZATA's rapidly expanding suite of security solutions will cascade from the overarching Data Protection umbrella to include all the organization's current security offerings, thus creating a security profile from data center through the cloud to the end-user.
"My role as EVP will be to explore and tap unexplored geographic and vertical markets for VAZATA's rapidly growing data protection and security solutions. We will create a new partner eco-system that enhances and supports our security and data protection DNA," Chuck pointed out. "As the chief strategy officer, I will work with VAZATA thought leaders to accelerate the process of becoming an industry-leading MSSP," he added.
Chuck has a distinguished background in data center and cloud acquisitions, specializing in opening new markets and launching cloud and security solutions. VAZATA is projected to rapidly advance under his direction, asserting a data security position within the market.
"We are very excited to have Chuck join VAZATA's leadership team. We appreciate the value of his extensive background in security and cloud solutions. We look forward to working with Chuck as he guides VAZATA's continued growth, building on our existing services, and growing our data security and protection solutions," stated Lance Black, CEO, VAZATA.
Founded in 2000 as a managed hosting company focused on security and compliance, VAZATA added managed colocation services and then enterprise cloud services in the mid-2000's. VAZATA's goal is to continue to better serve Global 1000 businesses, enterprise-level customers ranging from start-up to Fortune 500 organizations, and U.S. Federal Government Agencies.
VAZATA supports vertical markets such as Healthcare, Retail, Finance, Technology, Manufacturing, Legal, Non-profit, and Public Sector. The company is headquartered in McKinney, Texas, with a global managed security footprint. VAZATA has a recognized reputation for outstanding customer service and thought leadership within the data protection space. Learn more at: http://www.VAZATA.com.
