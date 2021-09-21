ALLEN, Texas, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Allen Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) announced today that MD7, LLC has signed a lease at One Bethany West for its new corporate headquarters. MD7 is moving its headquarters to Allen from San Diego, California, creating over 200 jobs and bringing $6.8 million in capital investment. The mobile infrastructure consultancy is leasing 25,000 square feet of office space on the 17-acre Watters Creek campus, which has two more build-to-suit opportunities available.
"MD7 evaluated numerous cities around the country for its corporate headquarters, and we couldn't be happier they chose Allen," said David Ellis, assistant director, AEDC. "Workforce, top-tier schools, and the amenity-rich One Bethany at Watters Creek – plus our prime location in the heart of the Dallas – Fort Worth metro – made Allen a natural fit for this innovative company."
MD7 enables mobile operators and infrastructure providers in more than 20 countries to create a more connected world. With two decades of growth and success, MD7 takes a fresh approach to navigate the ever-changing telecommunications landscape. The company is currently helping to deploy 5G networks in the U.S. and in key markets in Europe.
"We are excited to join the community of future-focused technology services companies in Texas as we open this important new location and continue to expand globally," said Michael Gianni, CEO of MD7. "We believe the friendly business climate and exceptional work environment for our team members will be a competitive advantage as we continue to grow to serve our customers. We are grateful for the tremendous support and incredibly welcoming approach we have received from the state and the Allen community."
One Bethany West is within walking distance of the new Watters Creek Convention Center and Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel. The property is located across from Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm, a 52-acre resort-style, mixed-use development, which houses more than 50 shops and restaurants.
"MD7 is an excellent addition to the nearly 375,000 square feet of corporate tenants that have populated the One Bethany campus since 2018. This remarkable growth is a testament to the attractiveness of the Allen community and validates Allen as one of the most pro-business communities in North Texas," said Nick Summerville, managing partner and chief operating officer, Kaizen Development Partners. "MD7's commitment to move to One Bethany West further reinforces our belief that Allen is one of the nation's top suburban Class A office markets."
The AEDC recently announced that Allen has completed over $475 million in new commercial projects in the past three years. This includes Allen Tech Hub, a 105,000-square-foot Class-A office building in the Watters Creek District opening in 2022, and The Farm in Allen, which recently broke ground on a 100,000-square-foot Class-A office building and a premier entertainment district. In total, Allen has over nine million square feet of Class A office space planned within four different mixed-use projects.
To help fund this project, the Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) awarded MD7 a grant of $773,000, with a $10,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus included. This is the first time that a company relocating to Allen has received these funds.
About MD7, LLC
Founded in 2003, MD7 has deep roots in mobile networks and has grown to provide comprehensive expertise to operators throughout the world. We understand mobile infrastructure is a valuable asset requiring disciplined management and investment in a rapidly advancing landscape. As the only dedicated global mobile infrastructure consultancy, we believe in extreme partnership and a personalized approach to every opportunity. Our team members, working in the service of operators, are driven by integrity, mutual respect, and commitment to deliver for our partners. For more information, visit: http://www.MD7.com.
About the Allen Economic Development Corporation
The Allen Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) is funded through a citywide half-cent sales tax and charged with facilitating company relocations and assisting the expansion of existing businesses, which creates jobs and generates additional tax revenue to the community. Today, Allen's total ad valorem tax base exceeds $8.5 billion. The AEDC was instrumental in bringing over $1.5 billion in projects to completion in the past three years. For more information, visit: http://www.AllenEDC.com.
