The additions follow GAMURS Group's acquisition of We Got This Covered in June 2021, which has delivered a restructure of the site's editorial staff, editorial practices and approach to entertainment journalism. The changes have spurred on a massive wave of growth, with WGTC reaching as many as 16 million monthly active users and 47.5 million monthly page views to start 2022.
Phil West (Managing Editor) is a writer and editor with more than 30 years of experience covering arts and entertainment, sports, and wide-ranging feature assignments for a number of publications. Most recently a contributing writer and editor for The Daily Dot, Major League Soccer's website, and The Striker Texas, West has written for myriad publications, including the Los Angeles Times, Seattle Times, Austin American-Statesman, Austin Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News. He also served as a college-level educator for 20 years, most recently at the University of Texas at San Antonio, and earned an MFA from the James A. Michener Center for Writers at the University of Texas at Austin as well as a BA in Communications (Editorial Journalism) from the University of Washington.
Tricia Gilbride (Associate Editor) is a writer and editor with over a decade of experience covering pop culture, art, entertainment, and fashion. She previously worked as a Pop Culture Reporter for Mashable and ran the annual art magazine Women Artists. She has written for a number of publications, including Billboard, New York Magazine and VICE. She earned a BA in Psychology and Anthropology from Boston University.
Jackson Langford (Australian Editor) has been working in pop culture journalism for almost a decade. Langford has written for a wide variety of Australian and international publications including NME, Junkee, Music Feeds, and The Music Network. Most recently, he worked as the Senior Music & Culture Writer at MTV Australia, helping to shape the brand's editorial voice in the national market. Langford earned a Bachelor of Communication, majoring in Journalism, from the University of Newcastle.
Alex Walker (Asia-Pacific VP of Content) is a reporter, writer and editor with two decades of specialist expertise in the gaming, technology and esports fields. Prior to being hired by GAMURS Group, Walker was editor of Kotaku Australia for almost seven years. Their career and byline has spanned multiple outlets and publications worldwide, including the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, PC Powerplay, Techly, Escapist Magazine, Kotaku, and games.on.net. Walker's storytelling and reporting has also won a number of journalism award nominations. He earned his Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) at the University of Western Sydney.
Langford and Walker are based out of GAMURS' Sydney office, while West and Gilbride are based out of GAMURS' Austin office.
