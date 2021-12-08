CROWLEY, Texas, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Powerhouse, a national commercial infrastructure management services provider, today announced the appointment of Maria Clavijo-Demchalk as Vice President of Operations, Facility Maintenance. Clavijo-Demchalk is an industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience leading operations and service focused teams. As Vice President of FM Operations, her focus will be on delivering Powerhouse's vision, to have a positive and lasting impact on people, through leading a talented team of Powerhouse professionals that are known for an unparalleled sense of urgency.
"As we execute against our growth strategies, our operations need to be scalable with a focus on creating raving fans," said Robert Blake-Ward, Principal, Powerhouse. "Maria has a strong ability to build customer-focused teams and enhanced operational efficiencies. We are confident that Maria is the right leader to increase our facilities maintenance productivity and profitability and we are excited to have her join the team."
Prior to joining Powerhouse, Clavijo-Demchalk held leadership roles with FM Facility Maintenance and Vixxo. In her new role, Clavijo-Demchalk will provide outstanding service to clients giving them piece of mind and allowing them to focus on their core business needs.
"I am excited to join Powerhouse and deliver on its core values of great service, honesty and integrity," said Clavijo-Demchalk. "I am focused on making each of our clients a raving fan of Powerhouse and enhancing a strong and engaged service-focused team."
Clavijo-Demchalk holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad del Norte and a Master of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Florida International University. She is also a Certified Change Management Professional and Scrum Master Certified.
About Powerhouse
Founded in 2004, Powerhouse (http://www.powerhousenow.com) Headquartered in Crowley, Texas, implements today what will move people through the experiences of tomorrow by offering facility maintenance, exterior services management, and multi-site enhancement services. Executing more than 125,000 project locations annually across all 50 states, the company supports top brands in Banking and Finance, Commercial Real Estate, Healthcare, Hospitality, Food Service, Multifamily Dwellings, Retail, and Senior Living Facilities with an unwavering commitment to and investment in its people, process, and technology. Our teams and trusted partners deliver a broad suite of facilities maintenance, exterior service management, and rollout programs —with each program being managed by a team of skilled talent with singularly-focused roles for the most efficient and timely completion.
