KERRVILLE, Texas, Sep. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Kerr Economic Development Corporation (KerrEDC), a private nonprofit that works to ensure diversified economic growth for new and existing businesses in Kerr County, Texas, announced today that it has received four top communication awards from the Southern Economic Development Council (SEDC). The awards recognize KerrEDC's outstanding creativity, leadership and marketing strategies.
"It is an enormous honor to be recognized alongside some of the country's top economic development agencies in the South," said Gilberto Salinas, KerrEDC's executive director. "Being awarded these honors is a tremendous achievement for KerrEDC because it places a well-deserved spotlight on our marketing initiatives."
KerrEDC was singled out for showing artistry as well as solid messaging and effectiveness at reaching its targeted audience. Their branded package "Economic Dialogue by KerrEDC" took Best in Class, Small Division while their direct-mail piece "KerrEDC – Branded Note Card and Envelope" won Special Judges Award for Branding, Concept, and Execution. In addition, they received a Certificate of Superior for "KerrEDC Top Forty" branding, and a Certificate of Excellent for "KerrEDC – Social Media Templates."
"These annual communication awards recognize and showcase the leading marketing work done by economic development professionals throughout the South," said SEDC President Gene Stinson after the ceremony. "KerrEDC hit the mark this year with these communication pieces."
The SEDC Communication Awards are given out during the council's annual conference – held last month in Tampa, Florida. Members' marketing work is submitted in over 20 categories and is evaluated within four award divisions. Judges' criteria include graphic appeal, clarity of message, quality of information, positioning/differentiation, and format.
"I'm thrilled that the hard work KerrEDC is doing is being celebrated," said Mike Wittler, a KerrEDC board member. "Hill Country is one of the fastest growing economic markets in Texas, and awards like these give a push toward our goal of building and sustaining businesses in our community."
The judges are comprised of industry professionals from the southern United States. They've worked with businesses to develop growth strategies in their own communities, and understand the role economic development organizations play in reaching prospective clients through marketing.
"Our community's marketing campaigns and materials were selected as winners by top economic development, site selection and design professionals," said Maggie Megee, of Kerrville's Economic Improvement Corporation (EIC) and a KerrEDC Board Member. "It's an honor to represent the EIC on the KerrEDC Board, and to see the city, and our area, recognized for its continued excellent work."
The SEDC Annual Conference is the council's main educational event of the year. Typically, more than 400 professionals from the private and public spheres spend several days networking and learning about recent economic development trends and strategies.
About Kerr Economic Development Corporation
The Kerr EDC is an economic and business league located in the heart of the Hill Country and part of the San Antonio-Austin business corridor. The Kerr EDC implements strategies for business and corporate growth in an array of sectors which are tied to the 2050 "Your Voice-Your City" comprehensive plan. The focus of the organization is to foster the community's growth through corporate recruitment, workforce development and maintaining the cultural vibrancy of the Texas Hill Country. For more information, visit http://www.kerredc.com/.
About SEDC
SEDC is the oldest and largest regional economic development association in North America, with more than 860 members representing a variety of backgrounds. From local, regional, and state economic development agencies, chambers of commerce, business and industry, utilities, transportation, finance, and education, members share a common interest: the promotion and enhancement of the economic development profession. For more about SEDC, visit http://www.sedc.org.
