DALLAS, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research finds US broadband households have an average of 12 connected devices, which will increase to 20 by 2025, creating opportunities for service providers and manufacturers to deploy new value-added services to support the home network and all its devices.
The international research firm will discuss home networking challenges and threats that service providers need to address to deliver a premium user experience in the upcoming webinar "Value-added Services: Secure & Complete Home Wi-Fi Management," cohosted with Irdeto, June 16, 11 am CT. The webinar, featuring Brad Russell, Research Director, Connected Home, Parks Associates, and Ronald Peters, Product Manager, Irdeto, will give insight into consumer challenges and desires for their home network and explore new solutions for ISPs for integrated, AI-powered Wi-Fi management and cybersecurity protection.
"The number of connected devices in the home is increasing just as people are adding strain to the home network with more work-at-home and video streaming activities," said Brad Russell, Research Director, Connected Home, Parks Associates. "Consumers regularly deal with frustrating Wi-Fi experiences and also have widespread concern about their vulnerability to data security and privacy threats. Even as household spending starts to shrink, consumers recognize the need to secure and optimize their connectivity solutions and value a holistic solution that can deliver on safety and performance."
"We are delighted to present this webinar together with Park Associates to address the challenges service providers need to address in today's dynamic home broadband market," said Ronald Peters, Product Manager, Irdeto. "Operators need to find a way to differentiate their services, by providing whole home Wi-Fi management and IoT security to their customers. In choosing the right software, service providers can create a win/win situation, delighting subscribers and improving their own KPIs."
Webinar Topics:
- Consumer adoption trends, technical problems, and interest in value-added services
- Demand for value-added services from ISPs
- Strategies to integrate third-party services for Wi-Fi management and cybersecurity into service provider offerings for consumer and enterprise benefits
About Parks Associates
Parks Associates is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates creates research capital for companies ranging from Fortune 500 to small start-ups through market reports, primary studies, consumer research, custom research, workshops, executive conferences, and annual service subscriptions.
The company's expertise includes digital media and platforms, entertainment and gaming, home networks, Internet and television services, digital health, mobile applications and services, support services, consumer apps, advanced advertising, consumer electronics, energy management, and home control systems and security.
About Irdeto
Irdeto is the world leader in digital platform security, protecting platforms and applications for video entertainment, video games, connected transport, connected health and IoT connected industries. Irdeto's solutions and services enable customers to protect their revenue, create new offerings and fight cybercrime effectively. With more than 50 years of expertise in security, Irdeto's software security technology and cyberservices protect more than five billion devices and applications for some of the world's best-known and loved brands. With a unique heritage in security innovation, Irdeto is the well-established and reliable partner to build a secure future where people can embrace connectivity without fear.

