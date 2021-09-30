SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 38 states and the District of Columbia. Based in Houston, the company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, and a collection of specialty restaurant concepts. For more information about SPB Hospitality, visit