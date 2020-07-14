DALLAS, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates will address the impact of COVID-19 on the connected health market and current consumer attitudes towards connected health solutions at its seventh annual Connected Health Summit, hosted virtually September 1-3. Parks Associates research finds use of telehealth services has nearly tripled year-over-year, with 41% of US broadband households having used a telehealth service in the last 12 months.
The executive conference, sponsored by Alarm.com, Athena Health, Nortek Security & Control, and Sprosty Network, features multiple research presentations and interactive sessions focused on key topics in the connected health space. The conference also includes special networking events to connect, share insights, and discuss the immediate, near-term, and long-term impact of COVID-19 on the consumer healthcare market.
"2020 has been an unprecedented year for healthcare. Familiarity with and use of telehealth services have increased dramatically, and interest in remote health monitoring solutions has steadily risen. A majority of consumers now find virtual care solutions that incorporate data from their connected health devices appealing," said Kristen Hanich, Sr. Analyst, Parks Associates. "By taking advantage of monitoring abilities in connected health and medical devices to capture vital sign information, healthcare providers can add more value, and further expand the adoption, for telehealth services."
Connected Health Summit features the following speakers:
- Tori Ames, Program Manager, Telehealth, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
- Brenda Cass, Data Science Strategist, Validic
- Richard Culberson, Executive Director, Cox Homelife Strategy & Operations, Cox Communications
- Mark Dunning, President and CEO, Care Planning Institute, Inc.
- Angie Kalousek Ebrahimi, Executive Director, Mind-Body Medicine, Blue Shield of California
- Michael Farrell, Chief Revenue Officer, MDLIVE
- Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder, Tyto Care
- Sarah Jones, VP, Commercial Product, Best Buy Health
- Greg Lillegard, Chief Operating Officer, A&D Medical
- Kristen Ratcliff McGovern, Partner, Sirona Strategies
- Laura Mitchell, CEO, GrandCare Systems
- Lainie Muller, Director, Health & Wellness, Strategic Sales, Alarm.com
- Dr. Donna O'Shea, Chief Medical Officer of Population Health Management, UnitedHealthcare
- Kian Saneii, CEO, Independa
- Rob Schneider, SVP, Commercial Operations, OMRON Healthcare
- John Showalter, MD, MSIS, Chief Product Officer, Jvion
- Kristen Valdes, CEO and Founder, b.well Connected Health
- Anthony Versarge, Head of Product, Health and Wellness, Comcast
- Gene Wang, CEO, People Power
- Anne Weiler, CEO, Wellpepper
The agenda features following topics:
- COVID-19: Transforming the Healthcare Ecosystem
- Telehealth and RPM: Moving to the Core of Healthcare Delivery
- COVID-19: Seniors, Caregiving, and Independent Living Solutions
- Home-centric Care: Activating the Ecosystem through Partnerships
- Tracking Health: Technology, Privacy, and Pandemic
- Future of Connected Health: Lessons Learned and New Innovations
Registration is open, and media are invited to attend at no cost. For information on Parks Associates data, please contact Rosey Ulpino, 243478@email4pr.com, 972.996.0233.
About Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation
Parks Associates' Connected Health Summit is an executive conference focused on the impact of connected devices and IoT healthcare solutions on consumers at home. Connected Health Summit provides insights on consumer behaviors and changing demands driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and new business models, IoT technologies, and deployments emerging to target these new needs. The conference addresses opportunities for new solutions, including smart home platforms, on-demand services, voice assistants, and wearables, to empower consumers, caregivers, and providers with new insight into patient health and to meet the growing demand for services in independent living, chronic care management, remote access to care, and wellness and fitness. www.connectedhealthsummit.com
