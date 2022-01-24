HOUSTON, Jan.24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --U.S. LawShield®, industry leader and America's largest provider of Legal Defense for Self Defense® coverage, announced today that Aaron Burdette has been promoted to the role of General Counsel. Burdette previously held the role of Deputy General Counsel for U.S. LawShield.
"U.S. LawShield is proud to promote Aaron into his new role," said P.J. Hermosa, CEO of U.S. LawShield. "Aaron brings significant experience and immeasurable knowledge to U.S. LawShield. Upon joining the team, Aaron's positive impact throughout the company was immediately recognized. We are honored to have him lead the legal department to ensure good corporate governance and sound business policy."
Burdette is a Tulane Law School graduate and an accomplished trial lawyer with more than 15 years of experience. Burdette strongly supports the Second Amendment and has been a guest speaker and trainer on various legal topics throughout his career.
About U.S. LawShield
Since 2009, the mission of U.S. LawShield remains unchanged. We believe in Preserving Freedom for Good® by educating our 700,000+ members and 6,000+ industry 2A Partners in self-defense law; empowering them to handle critical, life-threatening situations with confidence; protecting them from potential injustices in the legal system after acts of self-defense; and challenging the status quo regarding the affordability of legal defense. Our higher purpose is to create a united community of responsible individuals who believe in liberty and the inalienable right of self-defense.
