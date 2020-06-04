TOMBALL, Texas, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the end of April 2020, BJ Services completed a 1,000-hour field trial of its next-generation direct-drive turbine fracturing pump, TITAN™. This rigorous trial, in actual field conditions, allowed BJ to validate the performance of the TITAN™ pump alongside conventional equipment in one of the most challenging fracturing environments in North America. The field trials met or exceeded all key performance measures and underscore the strength of BJ's engineering capabilities and technology strategy.
The field trial and subsequent tear-down inspection validated major-component reliability, field operating economics, and turbine output performance using multiple fuel sources such as LNG, CNG, and field gas. The trial also confirmed the TITAN™ pump's success in reducing greenhouse gas emissions by eliminating idling during non-operating periods, an advantage over conventional diesel fleets, and other next-generation technologies. The combination of using in-field natural gas, and the elimination of engine idle time, reduced total fuel costs by over 80%, compared to conventional diesel-fueled frac pumps.
Capable of delivering 5,000 HHP, the TITAN™ pump has one of the most efficient 'power to pump' configurations available. When fully deployed, the TITAN™ next-generation fleet reduces greenhouse gas emissions, enables a smaller operating footprint, improves operating efficiency, and optimizes personnel requirements. Another key feature of the unique TITAN™ system design is its noise suppression capabilities, meeting stringent noise reduction mandates across North America.
"This is a significant achievement by the BJ Services Team and our strategic partners, made possible by the shared vision and early technology adoption by our valued client, Aethon Energy. The TITAN pump is a structural step change for BJ Services in delivering value creation," said Warren Zemlak, President & CEO. Zemlak continued, "The successful field trial confirms our decision to deploy our first contracted TITAN fleet by the end of 2020 and initiates our long-term disciplined fleet enhancement strategy."
"We are very pleased with the progress and the results of the TITAN pump field trial. BJ has delivered upon each of its commitments to Aethon related to this new technology, and we are excited to advance these developments to full-scale operations," said Mike Warren, VP – Completions, Aethon Energy.
The next phase of BJ's TITAN™ program begins in June with field demonstrations in the Permian and Eagle Ford Basins.
About BJ Services
BJ Services is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing and cementing services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources. Based in Tomball, Texas, BJ operates in every major basin throughout the US and Canada. For more information, please visit our website at www.bjservices.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
About Aethon Energy
Aethon Energy Management LLC is a Dallas-based private investment firm formed in 1990. Aethon has partnered with the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and RedBird Capital Partners to acquire onshore oil and gas assets in North America. For more information about Aethon, go to www.AethonEnergy.com.
