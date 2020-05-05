AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Upbring, a Texas-based nonprofit working to break the cycle of child abuse, will host a free virtual livestream concert featuring Texas country artist, Pat Green. The virtual event is free to the public and will take place on Upbring's Facebook page on Wednesday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m. CST.
Viewers will have the opportunity to watch Pat Green perform live and learn more about Upbring's programs and the work the nonprofit accomplishes every day, along with its additional efforts during COVID-19.
"Music brings people together and Upbring is grateful to Pat Green for performing this special concert," said Upbring President and CEO Michael Loo. "The current crisis is a critical time for children at risk. It presents a familiar pattern of increased stress on families – emotionally, financially, mentally and our work is needed now more than ever. It is our hope that this concert will provide some joy to families and communities and bring awareness to the important efforts of Upbring staff."
To learn more about the virtual event featuring Pat Green, visit Upbring's Facebook page at facebook.com/UpbringOrg
