Sally Evans, an Ohio native, former elementary school teacher who ultimately settled with her husband in Dallas, Texas, where she shared her passion for the outdoors by starting a chapter of the Master Naturalists in her county, contributing to an Audubon Chapter and to the Texas Association of Environmental Educators, and serving as a facilitator for the Texas Parks and Wildlife teacher education programs, has completed her new book "Peg's Story": a nostalgic compilation of her late mother-in-law's evocative reflections on an accomplished life.
The author shares, "The COVID-19 pandemic caused many of us to have time to clean out closets and drawers and files. I came across the autobiography of my mother-in-law. Her story was something that I wanted her daughter and granddaughters to know. It would give more understanding to how women coped with life and the 'rules' of the day. She was an educated woman and loved music and her family and literature. She could write well and wrote articles and stories for magazines and the local newspaper. I have found many unpublished stories and some poems and book reviews. They are a delight to read. She was a teacher for middle school English classes and brought literature to them in a way that was interesting and fun. Her four children all completed college and two of them went on for doctorate degrees and became university professors. There are several more teachers among the spouses and grandchildren (there were nine grandchildren).
Those of us whose parents grew up in the twentieth century need to understand the immense changes to life and mores, to work and technology, to travel and world awareness. These folks coped with alterations to life that came extremely quick, and they did it well. We need to read their stories and thank them for the lifestyle we are experiencing now."
Published by Page Publishing, Sally Evans' engrossing book is an inspiring autobiography sharing secrets for a happy and fulfilled life.
