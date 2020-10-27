Cheetos and Bad Bunny are Rallying Fans in Latinx-Forward Campaign. Calling on the Next Generation to Deja Tu Huella (Leave Your Mark) Kicking Off a Generational Call to Action, Cheetos® is Giving Back to the Hispanic Community with a $500,000 Commitment. A Collaboration Between Bad Bunny and Chester Cheetah Will Be Unveiled During the “2020 American Music Awards” Airing Sunday, Nov. 22, on ABC