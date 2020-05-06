HOUSTON, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, DIVERSITY in Ed Magazine & Online Service hosted a successful 5th Annual Virtual Teacher Recruitment Fair; the national recruitment organization is now planning a follow-up event for June 3rd from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CDT).
At the April event, held just weeks after major changes rippled through the national education landscape following COVID-19 precautions, 2852 job seekers and 112 school districts from 33 states and the International Schools Consortium came together to connect.
Said Jason Acosta, of NYC Men Teach Diversity Recruitment Manager, New York City Department of Education, "The Diversity in Ed Virtual Recruitment Fair was like no other as I had the opportunity to meet and speak with teacher candidates from across the nation. Everything from the aesthetic of the virtual fair to the overall support from the Diversity in Ed team was outstanding. I had over 200 booth visitors, many of which expressed interest in our district! I definitely recommend this education fair to all school districts interested in recruiting teacher talent!"
Teacher candidates and school exhibitors were clearly eager to connect, with 85% of recruiters reporting that they conducted interviews during the event. In addition, fully 60% of exhibitors said they expect to make job offers following this event. Many exhibitors shared that the event was positive and an excellent way to connect schools and districts to qualified, diverse teacher candidates.
Dawn Thomas of Camden City School District remarked that "the event was very organized, offered high quality candidates, and the staff was easily accessible for questions." Several other exhibitors shared Marciel Smith of School District U-46's sentiments about the pleasing "plethora of diverse candidates."
Candidates were also impressed by the volume and variety of recruiters. Shared one new teacher applicant, "I liked the variety of all the different school exhibitors. It was great to have so many recruiters present in one place. It made the job search incredibly accessible. And that 'swag bag' was awesome!"
Amidst the success of this event, DIVERSITY in Ed continues to extend heartfelt support to all affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The staff will continue working remotely during normal business hours.
For more information on DIVERSITY in Ed's next Virtual Teacher Recruitment Fair, or to register, please visit https://diversityrecruitmentexpo.vfairs.com or contact (281) 265-2473.