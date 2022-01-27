HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dominion Oludayo, CEO, the executive board of Paper Production powered by DOMES, has completed his new book "48 Bars of Passion": a thought-provoking work that delves into how in English class, kids are already being taught a bit about poetry but not on its own platform with its own book and its own apps to monitor and track progress for individuals and the schools. The author sees a market for improving education in this area.
Oludayo writes, "What kid doesn't like music? What child does not listen to music and try to absorb it into their own lifestyle? So since music has become such a major influential factor in the lifestyle of most of this current generation, then why not implement teaching kids how to write it in schools? What if that could be provided to enhance the teachings of these subjects and can also be used professionally by poets and musicians? The truth is there is so much negativity in music today because that is the lifestyle most of the artists of the older generations have experienced growing up in much rougher times; therefore, that is what they can reciprocate into the world. However, these days, a lot of youth have tried to replicate what they have heard from these older artists only in their own style. It is a result of not being taught any better."
Published by Page Publishing, Dominion Oludayo's intriguing book details how people believe the current music created is a cycle of negativity that will only grow while being repeated without change. This aspect of music will never be extinguished, but if schools can teach kids how to write more positive music and build up their zeal from a young age, then it is only natural that they use their own skills to create what they have been taught and rely on it as an escape from reality rather than trying to replicate what they hear and see on television.
Another reason that has led to the structure of the idea was communication. People started writing their own music, recording it, and producing it. As time went by, they started thinking of how they could make written music and poetry easier and more understandable to other artists that they were collaborating with that had to read their music. Using a regular writing pad cannot suffice because when reading music, you need to be able to understand the structure and the flow of another person's work. There's a rhythm to every line in a piece, and how a verse flows can be highlighted with the way humans have structured both the book and the app.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful book can purchase "48 Bars of Passion" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
