HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tickets are now on sale for Houston's iconic event, Magical Winter Lights, at its new venue, Houston Raceway, 2525 FM 565, Baytown, TX 77523.
Magical Winter Lights, held November 19, 2021 through January 2, 2022, is a 20-acre, 45-day larger-than-life Christmas light show with themed lantern light sections, local entertainment on select nights, carnival rides and games, an interactive dinosaur area, and lots of holiday fun for the whole family. Returning visitors can expect the iconic Magical Winter Lights landmarks such as the entrance castle, dinosaur exhibits, and Houston's beloved displays.
"This is a new beginning as we rebuild our event following the pandemic cancellation of last year," said Magical Winter Light organizer, Yusi An. "Our resources are still limited to put together the full festival, but we are looking forward to welcoming back guests and providing them with joy and memories after going through such a challenging time."
The 2020 event was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, organizers are eager to build back the world-class event in the new venue of Houston Raceway in Baytown, Texas.
"We believe this new venue provides us better parking, increased food options and organized ticket entrances," added An. "Canceling in 2020 was tragic for our international team of lantern artists and performers but we have big dreams moving forward built upon our win of the Great Christmas Light Fight in 2019."
Magical Winter Lights was the winner of the heavyweight division of ABC network's Great Christmas Light Fight in 2019.
"Houston Raceway Park is thrilled to welcome the largest holiday lighting event in the Houston area, and the largest lantern festival of its kind in the U.S. to our venue", said Seth Angel, Houston Raceway Park General Manager & Vice President. "Magical Winter Lights is a great addition to our diverse portfolio of events, and we look forward to working with the MWL team to produce the Holiday experience for our guests this fall."
Venture into this enchanted journey to tour more than 100 individual lantern sets in eight unique themed sections built by expert lantern artists. Find renditions of landmarks from around the world, a Christmas village, the skyline of Houston, a dinosaur fun zone, festival foods, carnival rides and games, Santa and Ice Sisters meet-and-greet, plus local cultural performances on select nights.
"Staring November 19 and through the holidays, we invite you on an experiential adventure to explore illuminated tunnels, world landmarks, or stand beneath life-sized dinosaurs and dip into imaginary lands of joy and happiness to create memories that will last a lifetime," said An.
Tickets are on sale now at http://www.magicalwinterlights.com. The event opens daily at 5 p.m., including holidays. Parking is $10 charged onsite.
Ticket prices range from $17 to $27 at the door. Savings can be found by purchasing in advance Children 2 and under are free.
