AUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 2.5 million Texans live below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level and have a diagnosable mental illness1. The COVID-19 pandemic could cause this number to rise. That's why Superior HealthPlan is providing additional mental health resources to Texas residents impacted by this health emergency. Through a series of partnerships, Superior will enable providers to better support communities that are experiencing elevated levels of stress caused by an increase in grief, loss, economic pressure, unemployment or social isolation.
"We must consider the negative toll the pandemic is taking on the mental health of our communities – especially among those who are underserved," said Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director at Superior. "We're proud to be able to offer additional resources so that we can continue to support Texas residents across the continuum of care throughout the pandemic and beyond."
As part of this effort, Superior is taking the following steps:
- Collaborating, in partnership with its parent company Centene Corporation, with the Allegheny Health Network and the CARES Institute at Rowan University to fund virtual Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT) training cohorts. This is an evidence-based treatment for providers for the impact of traumatic experience on child and adolescent mental health.
- Donating to the National Council for Behavioral Health's COVID-19 Relief Fund, specifically for the provision of Mental Health First Aid (MHFA), ensuring a long-term impact beyond the current pandemic. MHFA teaches people to identify, understand and respond to someone who might be experiencing a mental health crisis, such as suicidal thinking or misusing substances. Superior's support will provide greater access to MHFA virtual trainings, helping more individuals support someone experiencing mental health and substance use challenges at this critical time.
In addition to these initiatives, Superior continues to offer members support through myStrength, an online tool for members to address their mental health needs. This program is available 24/7 from a computer or mobile device and offers personalized resources to help members improve their overall mood as well as help them overcome the challenges they may be facing.
To learn more about resources that may be available to address mental health or social isolation, visit Superior's COVID-19 resources page.
About Superior HealthPlan
Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with more than 4,000 employees in 9 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.
1Mental Health in America:
http://www.mhadallas.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/TEXAS-MENTAL-HEALTH-NUMBERS.pdf