AMARILLO, Texas, Sep. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Air Oasis is an air purifier manufacturer that sells it's top-rated products directly to the end user. The company has earned a spot on the esteemed Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America. This recognition was given after a year of record-breaking growth for the company, accelerated by providing health and safety solutions to improve the indoor air quality of buildings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When launching Air Oasis, we were simply on a mission to develop indoor air purifiers that actually work. This industry segment is too often known for confusing gimmicks and misinformation. We have found success by focusing on excellence, continual improvement, and delivering on our promises. The vision hasn't changed; our journey of discovering innovative ways for our customers to love the air they breathe continues. Everyone should have the ability to monitor and control the quality of air they breathe." - Jon Bennert, Co-founder and President
Air Oasis: Family Owned and Operated
Air Oasis is a multi-generational, family owned and operated company. The company was co-founded by father and son, Dr. Jeff Bennert and Jon Bennert. Launched in 2004, Air Oasis LLC provides high-quality, research-backed, air purifiers delivered directly from their Texas plant.
"In a competitive industry of major corporations that are household brand names, we saw an opportunity to design and make better quality, more effective products that would truly help consumers. The positive feedback we have received from parents, doctors, school administrators, government officials, and business leaders tells us we have achieved that goal. For that we are grateful, knowing so many have benefited from Air Oasis products." - Dr Jeff Bennert, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer
Air Purifier Technology
Air Oasis air purifiers use multi-stage technology for maximum effectiveness. Their keystone offerings are the iAdaptAir® and G3 Series.
iAdaptAir® air purifiers come in three sizes and use ozone-free, full spectrum air purification. The multi-stage system includes a HEPA filter, carbon filter, AHPCOⓇ, Bi-Polar, and UV ionization technologies. Air Oasis is the only air purifying manufacturer that effectively uses this exact combination of air purification techniques, in one app-enabled unit, to deactivate viruses and bacteria, reduce volatile organic compounds (VOCs), fight against mold, and reduce allergens and smoke.
The G3 Series UV Ionic air purifier uses UV ionization technology, which was popularized as evidence emerged that UV light can deactivate viruses like COVID-19. This powerful air purifier also comes in three sizes and uses advanced ionization techniques to effectively reduce 99% of allergens, mold, odors, germs, and other contaminants.
Values-Based and Forward Thinking
Air Oasis is distinct in the industry as being a primarily values-based brand. They are regularly recognized for philanthropic and charitable efforts, including the support of inner-city schools and underserved, at-risk populations.
This value orientation has propelled them to the front of the field, where they consistently lead the way in innovative approaches and new technology for air purifiers. Their rigorously tested models and technological development maintain their status as an elite provider of high-end air purifiers for homes, offices, physician offices, schools, and more.
