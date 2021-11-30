MCKINNEY, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sigmetrix, experts in mechanical variation management, announced they will exhibit at DMC 2021 to be held November 13-16, 2021 in in Aurora, Colorado.
There is a lot of discussion in industry about Model-Based, Industry 4.0, and the Digital Thread. Many companies are starting down the path toward a Model-Based Enterprise, but that path can be challenging. There are many facets to becoming truly Model-Based, but as the name implies, the key is the models themselves and their connections to various parameters. It is important that all requirements be tied directly to this comprehensive set of models to ensure traceability and usability. One set of requirements that is critical to the quality of any product is its dimensional requirements that are used to control mechanical variation. Overlooking this important aspect can quickly derail the value proposition of your Model-Based Enterprise. Sigmetrix, with its knowledge of managing mechanical variation, can help maximize the return on your MBD / MBE investment in the following ways:
- Ensure the integrity of your MBD to maximize usability
- Guide the creation of optimal dimensioning schemes, including GD&T
- Promote consistent knowledge between contributors and consumers
- Assess and improve the maturity of your organization's Mechanical Variation Management
Sigmetrix is dedicated to helping their customers design better products through mechanical variation management. They are global leaders in tolerance analysis and GD&T authoring software, as well as training and consulting on topics of mechanical variation, GD&T, and dimensional management. These products and services enable companies to better understand the impact of manufacturing variations on their designs, facilitating the ability to make more objective cost and quality decisions, achieving faster time to market, and delivering more innovative products. Their products include:
- CETOL 6σ, a 3D tolerance analysis solution that works with designs from PTC Creo, SOLIDWORKS, CATIA V5-6, and NX CAD systems
- GD&T Advisor, an interactive tool that provides expert guidance on the correct application of GD&T / GPS consistent with either the ASME or ISO standards
- EZtol, a standalone 1-D tolerance stackup analysis tool that works with CATIA, NX, and SOLIDWORKS. EZtol has also been adopted as the embedded 1-D tolerance stackup tool by PTC for inclusion in PTC® Creo® and by Autodesk for inclusion in Autodesk® Inventor®.
- Training provided through more than a dozen instructor-led and computer-based courses covering basic to advanced GD&T/GPS, MBE, and MBD
- Consulting and implementation services team with years of experience in tolerance analysis and GD&T definition offers a variety of consulting services to augment your team, speed your project along and run analyses for your assemblies
"Assisting companies maximize their MBD / MBE investment through better understanding of mechanical variation is one of our core business values and we are excited to be able to share our expertise at DMC 2021," said James Stoddard, President and CEO at Sigmetrix. "Attendees will be able to learn how partnering with Sigmetrix can really enable maximum MBD usability, help with GD&T dimensioning schemes, and promote consistent knowledge throughout contributors and consumers."
DMC is the nation's annual forum for enhancing and leveraging the efforts of engineers, managers, technology leaders, scientists, and policy makers across the defense manufacturing industrial base. Leaders and manufacturing subject matter experts from government, industry, and academia exchange information and perspectives on defense manufacturing policies, strategic direction, best practices, funding opportunities, and the latest manufacturing innovations.
This will be a packed four days of sessions, including training and technical sessions, networking, and exploring the exhibit hall. Make sure to stop by booth #424 to speak with the Sigmetrix team and see how their solutions can help you maximize your MBD and MBE investment.
For more information about DMC 2021 visit: http://www.dmcmeeting.com/
About Sigmetrix
Sigmetrix has been helping companies produce better products for over 20 years through a combination of software solutions, training, and consulting services that focus on managing the impact of mechanical variation. For more information, visit their website at https://www.sigmetrix.com.
