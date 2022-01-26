PFLUGERVILLE, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Jordan D. Groff offers readers of all age groups and political persuasions a thorough breakdown of the principles surrounding the abortion debate in THE PRO-LIFE PLAYBOOK: Understanding Pro-life Counters to Pro-Choice Arguments ($13.49, paperback, 9781662836022; $5.99, e-book, 9781662836039).
Groff's book provides a uniquely written argument by argument format that counters to every mainstream pro-choice talking point. He cleverly spells out the controversial and often emotional aspects of the abortion debate, ultimately reaching the climax of the discussion by finding the most scientifically justified definition of intrinsic value. Utilizing religion-free logical counters to the pro-choice perspective, this book focuses on the scientific justification of the pro-life viewpoint. This book is a must-have guide to a refreshingly grounded and logical perspective. The question remains; could there ever be a resolution between pro-life and pro-choice advocates?
Groff is a lifelong pro-life advocate and has dedicated the past five years to expanding his research and knowledge on the science of abortion. He is focused on educating current and future generations about the intrinsic value of human life and would like this book to help other advocates begin their journey in fighting for the right to life.
"I saw a division in this country surrounding the topic of abortion," said Groff. "I was inspired to write this book because I saw so many prolific media personalities and politicians straw-man the pro-life side of the debate, or claim that a pro-life argument is a purely religious argument. I wanted to provide people with a complete and purely logical counter to every mainstream pro-choice argument and ultimately understand what drives the divide on this issue. In concluding that the definition of one's intrinsic value is what drives the divide. I aimed to find the most scientifically logical definition for when intrinsic value begins in a human life."
Jordan D. Groff is a civil engineer that is actively engaged in politics as a personal hobby. He is married and currently lives in Texas. He enjoys the outdoors and sports, especially football. He has visited over 10 countries around the world.
Liberty Hill Publishing, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the print-on-demand, self-publishing industry. THE PRO-LIFE PLAYBOOK: Understanding Pro-life Counters to Pro-Choice Arguments is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.
