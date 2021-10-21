FREDERICKSBURG, Texas, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the City of Fredericksburg has officially joined the Texas Purchasing Group to help simplify their bid and RFP distribution process. The Texas Purchasing Group is one of bidnet direct's regional purchasing groups which offers participating local government agencies an e-procurement solution. The City of Fredericksburg invites all vendors to register online with the Texas Purchasing Group to access its upcoming solicitations by visiting http://www.bidnetdirect.com/texas/fbgtx.
With the Texas Purchasing Group, vendors register to access one centralized location with opportunities from over 50 participating agencies throughout Texas. By posting upcoming solicitations to the regional purchasing group, rather than their website, the City of Fredericksburg hopes to make it easier for more vendors to access their documents. They also hope to expand the reach of their solicitations to a more diverse vendor pool. Unlike the prior process of only publishing bids to a webpage, the Texas Purchasing Group provides a method to track all bid activity, including the details of vendors who have received or downloaded a bid.
The City of Fredericksburg invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/texas/fbgtx and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from 50 other public agencies participating on the Texas Purchasing Group. Registered vendors also gain access to a team of experienced customer service support representatives and can upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, advanced notice of term contract expiration, and notification of a recently posted addendum.
About the City of Fredericksburg:
Fredericksburg is a city of beauty and charm. Its founding includes a rich history of people making a good life in a new place with the help of friends and neighbors. Working together, they created a city where all could live up to their potential, participate in activities, and benefit from services to enhance the quality of their lives. The spirit of working together to create a beautiful, livable place is still alive today in Fredericksburg and that spirit is responsible for the ambiance of the city today.
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Texas Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
