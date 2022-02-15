PLANO, Texas, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Diane Hardin Ciomperlik share a collection of twenty-four short writings in It's the Holy Spirit Again, Amen! ($11.99, paperback, 9781662841798; $5.99, e-book, 9781662841804).
Ciomperlik has compiled short accounts from her life, poems, original songs, messages and lessons into this book to inspire readers seeking testimony of the Holy Spirit's work.
"Full of inspiring messages and helpful teachings, these poems and writings are sure to remind you that the Holy Spirit is always there to help you when you are struggling, to celebrate with you when blessings come your way, and to always show you what an incredible gift He has given you through life itself," said Ciomperlik.
###
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. It's the Holy Spirit Again, Amen! is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Diane Hardin Ciomperlik, Salem Author Services, 972-765-2360, Dianeciom@yahoo.com
SOURCE Xulon Press