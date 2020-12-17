AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberRatings.org today announced its Q1 2021 forecast of Product Ratings for Software Defined Wide Area Networks (SD-WAN), the first group of ratings results to be published by CyberRatings.
Modern networks are complex and distributed. By separating the network control plane from the forwarding plane, software-defined networking (SDN) enables dynamic network performance monitoring and configuration. Applying SDN technology to wide area networks (WANs) enables connections to be established and maintained between numerous sites over varying link types.
"Demand for SD-WAN continues to accelerate due to significant cost and operational benefits," said Vikram Phatak, Chairman and CEO at CyberRatings. "CyberRatings conducts rigorous assessments on behalf of our members. If you are trying to figure out which SD-WAN is right for you, check out its Product Rating."
Ratings considerations included measuring technical capabilities such as dynamic path selection, path conditioning, link saturation and congestion, quality of service, high availability, rated throughput, as well as user experience, management and reporting capabilities, and customer feedback.
Description
Technology Category
Rating
Barracuda Networks
SD-WAN
AA
Cisco
SD-WAN
B
Citrix
SD-WAN
A
Cradlepoint
SD-WAN
CC
FatPipe
SD-WAN
B
Forcepoint
SD-WAN
AA
Fortinet
SD-WAN
AA
Juniper Networks
SD-WAN
A
Oracle (Talari Networks)
SD-WAN
BBB
Palo Alto Networks (CloudGenix)
SD-WAN
A
Silver Peak
SD-WAN
AAA
Versa Networks
SD-WAN
AAA
VMware (VeloCloud)
SD-WAN
AA
Community Members have free access to the 2021 SD-WAN Ratings Chart™. A Personal Membership is required to gain access to the detailed reports.
