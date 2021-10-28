HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crossroads Insurance Recovery Advocates, LLC announces the launch of its Empowering Women Scholarship for 2021-2022. The new scholarship program is aimed at helping female students who have shown great character by overcoming difficulties in their lives.
The Empowering Women Scholarship is open to current undergraduates and high school seniors. Crossroads will award a $1,000 scholarship to the winner.
Crossroads believes that promoting underrepresented female voices will play an important role in shaping the world's future for the better. In addition, by highlighting female strength, we can encourage young women to strive further. Through the Women's Empowerment Scholarship, Crossroads hopes to encourage students to embrace life's challenges.
To apply, students must write an essay describing a time they went through a difficult time and how it made them stronger. Then, they must submit proof of enrollment, a resume, and a reference letter. Applications are due April 18th, 2022. The winner will be announced on May 1st, 2022.
About Crossroads
Crossroads team of experienced, licensed public adjusters fight for you in the critical negotiation of your commercial or residential insurance claim. We work exclusively as your advocate. As a result, Crossroads takes the hassle and confusion out of preparing and settling your property damage claim, so you can focus on what matters.
Crossroads puts you on an equal playing field with the insurance company adjustment team.
Apply for the Crossroads Empowering Women Scholarship at https://crossroadsinsuranceadjusters.com/crossroads-empowering-women-scholarship/
Learn more about Crossroads or access the free resources at https://crossroadsinsuranceadjusters.com
Connect with Crossroads on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/crossroads-insurance-recovery-advocates-llc
