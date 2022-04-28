Attorney R. Reagan Sahadi brings expertise to help young lawyers sharpen their trial lawyer game.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sahadi Legal Group, helping victims of negligence get the justice and compensation they deserve, today announced attorney R.Reagan Sahadi has been asked to serve on the faculty of the Trial Advocacy College of Texas (TACT). The exclusive 3-day course will take place July 18 - 20, 2022 in Irving, Texas at the Irving Convention Center.
TACT exposes lawyers to real-world tactics from the top trial minds of the Texas Plaintiffs' Bar.
The state of Texas is home to over 90,000 attorneys. Every two years, the Texas Trial Lawyers Association (TTLA) holds the Trial Advocacy College of Texas (TACT). This intense 3-day classroom and interactive experience is limited to only 48 students - and less than half that number in faculty. Faculty members volunteer their time with the aim of continuously raising the level of excellence with which Texas lawyers represent victims and their families.
Sahadi will deliver personal instruction and guidance during a hyper-focused, immersive trial experience that includes comprehensive lectures, live participation, direct and cross-examinations, and closing arguments. Students will learn as they seek to hone and improve their courtroom skills in every phase.
"It's a privilege to serve alongside such a formidable group of trial lawyers. In some ways we are still students too, learning from one another - which is key to staying on top of our respective games," said R. Reagan Sahadi, Attorney at Sahadi Legal Group. "But mostly, it's exciting to be able to watch young attorneys stretch and grow in such a rigorous setting. We want to set them up for success - which ultimately benefits both them and their clients."
R. Reagan Sahadi was raised in South Texas and comes from a family of entrepreneurs. Upon graduating from the University of Houston Law Center, he moved back to Corpus Christi where he joined Donnell, Abernethy & Kieschnick, and subsequently Wigington Rumley Dunn & Blair LLP. His practice focused on a range of cases including: truck accidents, products liability, oil and gas accidents, and other catastrophic personal injury accidents.
Eventually, he formed Sahadi Legal Group to provide the wealth of experience and resources of a larger law firm while still maintaining the personal touch of a boutique firm. Sahadi has had overwhelming success litigating cases throughout the nation and has recovered several hundred million dollars in verdicts and settlements on behalf of his clients - including the largest verdict for actual damages in El Paso County history.
Additionally, Reagan is a former sitting municipal court judge for the city of Goliad, Texas. He is a member of the TTLA and the Attorneys Information Exchange Group. Recently, he was named for the third consecutive year to the 2021 Texas Super Lawyers list.
About Sahadi Legal Group
The Sahadi Legal Group was founded on the idea that clients deserve more than just representation in the courtroom or around the negotiation table. The Sahadi Legal Group has a wealth of experience representing victims of catastrophic accidents. Since 2009, Reagan Sahadi's verdicts and settlements in cases have exceeded $200 million for his clients. From car accidents to tire defects, the Sahadi Legal Group aggressively pursues each claim for clients with finesse. The Sahadi Legal Group is ready to put their expertise and passion to work for you. R. Reagan Sahadi and the legal team at the Sahadi Legal Group has over 45 combined years of experience. The dedicated staff will be with you every step of the way to help you understand the process and keep you informed. https://sahadilegal.com/.
