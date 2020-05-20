ABILENE, Texas, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of First Financial Bank, N.A., has announced the promotion of David W. Bailey to Executive Vice President and Senior Lender for the Abilene Region. In addition, Candi Kanady was promoted to Eastland Division President. Bailey will continue to serve as Chairman and CEO of the Eastland Division. Both announcements were made by Ron Butler, Chairman and CEO of First Financial Bank, Abilene.
"We are extremely proud to welcome David back to Abilene in this important role. David has consistently demonstrated his commitment to our Bank, our customers and our communities," said Butler. "We are fortunate to have Candi in place to lead our Eastland Division as David transitions to his new responsibilities in the Abilene Region."
Bailey holds a bachelor of business administration degree in finance from McMurry University. He joined First Financial Bankshares in Abilene as a commercial lending credit analyst in 2004 and became Vice President of the First Financial Bank Stephenville Region in 2006. He was elected Senior Vice President of the Eastland Division in July 2008 and was promoted to Executive Vice President in 2012 and to the Eastland Division's President in 2016. He is a graduate of the Southwest Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University in 2014 and from FFIN University, the Company's internal management school, in 2015. Bailey is volunteer music director and past finance committee chairman and administrative council chair for First United Methodist Church in Eastland. Bailey is also a member of the board of trustees of McMurry University, board member and vice president of the Eastland Chamber of Commerce, board member of the Eastland Community Foundation, and an active member of the Eastland Lion's Club.
Kanady graduated from Eastland High School and then Tarleton State University with a bachelor of business administration degree. She began her career at First Financial as a part-time teller in 2001, processed real estate loans for several years and has been the Eastland Division's mortgage lender for more than ten years. She was promoted to Senior Vice President of mortgage and commercial lending in 2015 and to Executive Vice President earlier this year. She is also a 2019 graduate of FFIN University, the Company's internal management school. Kanady is a member of the Eastland Rotary Club and served as treasurer of the club for six years. Other civic involvement includes the Eastland Garden and Civic Club.
About First Financial Bank, N.A.
First Financial Bank, N.A. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN). Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, College Station, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.
The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial Bankshares, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.
