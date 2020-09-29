- Forcepoint Dynamic User Protection brings mainstream UAM and insider threat protection with SaaS-based solution designed for the programmable cloud featuring lightweight agent, no policy configuration via built-in Indicators of Behavior and real-time analytics for complete view of risk activity to secure employees and critical data in today's remote work era - Intelligent Data Loss Prevention now enabled through Dynamic User Protection's unified endpoint to deliver automated risk-adaptive policy enforcement and zero trust data access by leveraging individual risk scores to protect critical data and IP wherever it is accessed and used - Human-Centric Cybersecurity Brought to Life as Dynamic User Protection underpins the Forcepoint cloud security platform to empower global enterprises with continuous risk assessment where risk drives policy across all control points; including Forcepoint Data Loss Prevention available today with future integrations planned throughout 2021