HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Framework Properties today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The collaboration will ensure that Framework Properties, a company determined to set new standards in the real estate industry, is powered by its most advanced platform.
Real estate investment expert Brenda Hernandez leads Framework Properties. A Houston native, Hernandez has deep connections to the area and appreciates the dynamic experience of living in the city. Her background includes new construction and working with investors who flip homes. She provides clients with hands-on insights into new home builds, and educates them about the potentials and pitfalls of renovations. Not only does she understand building fundamentals, she loves interior design and is happy to help buyers and sellers make stylish choices.
Framework Properties serves all Houstonians but focuses on buyers and investors in East End, The Heights, West University, Garden Oaks, Rice Military, and more. Its agents are experts at helping to transform and update investment homes, and Framework Properties favors sustainable, eco-friendly renovations and frequently works with builders who are conscientious about where and how they develop. It will lead its peers by investing in green technologies and sustainable builds, paving the path toward a climate-neutral future.
Partnering with Side will ensure Framework Properties remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Framework Properties with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Framework Properties will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Our clients count on us to have the latest information to help with valuations and business strategy and the best tech to manage each transaction," said Hernandez. "We've spent years building our resources and connections with the best builders and contractors," and now, we've connected with Side, gaining access to state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal services. Our commitment to cutting-edge business strategy and maintaining best practices is a perfect fit with Side."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Framework Properties
The team at Houston-based Framework Properties is passionate about creating thriving local communities that everyone can enjoy. It's leading the way in sustainable, eco-friendly new builds and renovations, and it serves clients with personalized attention, efficient follow-through, and tomorrow's technology. Framework Properties makes the real estate journey worthwhile by guiding clients toward potentially profitable investments in Houston's most dynamic neighborhoods. Discover how at http://www.frameworkpropertiestx.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
Side Marketing, Side, 415.525.4913, side.marketing@sideinc.com
SOURCE Side