DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Devadoss Law Firm, P.L.L.C., a Texas law firm that provides representation for federal employees, is honored to announce that founding attorney Bobby Devadoss has been named a 2022 Elite Lawyer for the state of Texas. Elite Lawyer is a nomination-based directory of diverse and highly accomplished attorneys. Mr. Devadoss has received this distinguished recognition for six consecutive years, demonstrating his consistently excellent legal services and continued commitment to the legal profession.
Bobby Devadoss is a knowledgeable and dedicated attorney who practices in the field of federal employment law. Attorney Devadoss provides diligent legal services to individuals facing legal challenges involving labor laws, discrimination, sexual harassment, and whistleblower laws. Bobby Devadoss is a skilled litigator and a strategic negotiator with extensive experience mediating and litigating federal employment cases.
Attorney Devadoss has years of experience working within the federal sector, taking on both labor and employment cases. He has represented clients from a wide variety of backgrounds and has personally conducted over 200 investigations regarding Unfair Labor Practice charges. He also conducts investigations involving Title VII Discrimination and has represented numerous clients facing such cases. Attorney Devadoss has represented clients in front of the federal sector of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Merit Systems Protection Board. Bobby Devadoss also dedicates time providing legal assistance to employers and management regarding Union Contracts, employee performance, conduct, discipline, and claims of reprisal.
Before opening his practice, Attorney Devadoss served as a federal labor attorney for the Federal Aviation Administration as well as the Federal Labor Relations Authority. During this time, he gained experience within the federal sector handling complex labor and employment cases.
About The Devadoss Law Firm, P.L.L.C.
The attorneys at The Devadoss Law Firm understand how devastating it can be for individuals to be subject to discrimination and disciplinary actions at their jobs. Attorney Devadoss and his legal team are dedicated to protecting the civil and constitutional rights of government employees.
The Devadoss Law Firm is composed of ten exceptional and highly regarded legal professionals, including attorneys Bobby Devadoss, Debra Hauser, Stephanie Glynn Berstein, Tyler Sroufe, Ryan Aubrey, Shane Robertson, Aubrey Rush, Morgan Smith, Marissa Hines, and Kelly Dowd. This team is dedicated to providing aggressive and thorough representation to federal employees. Bobby Devadoss's legal practice is well equipped to handle complicated and unique employment and labor law cases. The firm has offices located in Dallas, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.
