HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pay-per-click (PPC) advertising is a common method for businesses to appear on the front page of Google's search results. These ads show up above the usual search results, appearing in front of more users. However, not many people know how Google scores or grades these ads. Actual SEO Media, Inc. can explain how an ad's Google Quality Score can affect how much advertisers spend and save with paid searches.
- Understanding Pay-Per-Click Ads
In today's digital age, browsing the Internet has become part of the daily routine. Using search engines online is another way for a business to broadcast its product or service to a greater number of people. The only issue is targeting the right audience. One method businesses use is pay-per-click (PPC) advertising.
PPC ads show up at the top of the search results page and are a great way to increase a brand's visibility and generate new sales leads. Like with the other results on the page, they're relevant to the query a user has searched up. Every time a user clicks on a PPC ad, the business behind it has a pay a fee.
- Google Quality Score
No one wants an irrelevant ad to appear in unexpected searches, neither Google, the advertisers, nor the users. If it's irrelevant, users won't click on it, so Google won't get the ad revenue, and businesses won't gain any new sales leads.
Every ad on Google gets a score based on how relevant the keyword used is. A lower score usually means the chosen keyword is less relevant and has a lesser chance of appearing on the search results page.
Once there's enough data, the keywords are given a score between 1 through 10, with 10 being the best. The algorithms base this score on predictions about users' future interactions with the search results page. If it calculates that users are more likely to click on it, it'll get a higher score.
This score is the basis behind Google's Quality Score. Quality Score helps Google pick and choose which ads to show. It allows advertisers to gauge how relevant the chosen keywords are, create good ads, and bring users to useful landing pages.
An ad's Quality Score affects three different factors:
- eligibility to appear on the search page ("ad auction")
- ranking
- cost per click
Once an ad is given the green light, it enters the "auction" phase. This auction is a split-second decision Google makes to determine which ads will show up on a search results page. The higher the Quality Score, the higher the chance it'll appear, and the higher it'll rank.
This ranking refers to the position the ad will appear on the results page. The more relevant Google finds the ad, the greater the chance that it'll appear on the first page.
The final aspect Quality Score affects is the cost per click (CPC). Once the ad successfully appears in front of users, when they click on it, the advertiser has to pay for the click. Depending on the Quality Score, the price for this click can vary. Generally, the higher the Quality Score, the less an advertiser pays for the click.
