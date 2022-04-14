Ken's Man's Shop is excited to announce the 2nd year of their Preston Royal Pedal charity drive and bike ride. The event benefits the North Texas Food Bank and takes place on Sunday, April 24th from 9:30am-1:00pm in the Preston Royal Village.
DALLAS, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dallas entrepreneur and owner of 2nd generation Ken's Man's Shop, Kory Helfman, is excited to announce the second year of the Preston Royal Pedal, a charity drive and bike ride which he hopes will become an annual tradition for many years to come.
The annual event takes place in the N.E. corner of Preston Royal Village on Sunday, April 24th from 9:30am-1:00pm. The event supports the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and there are several ways to provide support, whether as a participant, volunteer, or spectator.
To participate in the event, all that a single rider, a couple, family, or group has to do is bring two or more canned food items "per individual" to Preston Royal Village. All of the participating Preston Royal Village tenants will have NTFB boxes in front of their stores for drop off.
The food items will be bought to the NTFB following the event. By joining the Preston Royal Pedal, one is celebrating family, health, spring, community, and charity.
There is parking available in the N.E. and N.W. parking lot that Sunday at any Time. The starting area is directly in front of Ken's Man's Shop. The ride will commence from the parking lot 1/4 mile north to the North Haven trail. It is up to the participants how far they ride. Many participants are riding the approximately nine miles to White Rock Lake, around the lake, and back.
"Last year our community (and city) of Dallas, Texas, and most of North Texas, were hit with a deep freeze that lasted almost three weeks. Our homes and buildings, plus the power grid, were not able to handle the weather for such a long period," said Helfman. "After the freeze the NTFB really needed supplies to get over the hump. So, I created the Preston Royal Pedal to assist our community and city."
Last year during the pandemic, about 60 riders came out and enjoyed a beautiful yet cold April day. This year, there are many more of the Preston Royal Village tenants signed up to participate, plus their landlord Edens, as well as volunteers to assist!
For people that cannot actively participate in the bike ride but still wish to help, they can still participate in the charity drive. Last year, many people who couldn't be a part of such an amazing day simply sent, mailed, and generously provided donations before and after the event. They also donated via social media.
This year, the fundraising page for the event can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/PrestonRoyalPedal2022
"We created this event to make it easier on the families of our amazing community and city to get together to educate, and assist in providing charity in a healthy and simple way," noted Helfman. "But without the assistance of our Landlord (Edens), my team at Ken's Man's Shop, Jon Alexis at T. J.'s Seafood, and the NTFB, we could not put on such a worthy event!"
To learn more, contact Kory Helfman (Ken's Man's Shop) at 214-369-5367
Media Contact
Kory Helfman, Ken's Man's Shop, +1 214-369-5367, kory@kensmansshop.com
SOURCE Ken's Man's Shop