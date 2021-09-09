AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The swiftly growing natural and organic products industry now has its own 501 (c)(6) business association to serve as a collaborative and supportive hub for its local affiliates, members and sponsors: Naturally Network. Founded in June 2021, Naturally Network was born from the success of more than eight 'Naturally' affiliates across the country, each focused on growing the natural and organic industry with the same maverick spirit upon which it was founded. Natural Products Expo East will be the official site for Naturally Network's launch.
The upstart trade association, representing its regional Network affiliates at a national level, has more than 20,000 entrepreneurs, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, retailers, marketers, farmers, employees, and business leaders representing more than 5,000 individual and/or business members who are dedicated to business practices that benefit people and their planet.
Naturally Network's mission is to harness, accelerate and elevate the power and impact of conscious business practices, specifically in the natural and organic products sector. The formal standing up of the trade association was made possible by a Founder's Circle of donors, many of whom are the pioneer and visionary leaders of today's natural and organic products industry.
"We are deeply grateful to the industry leaders who, without hesitation and in the depths of the pandemic, signed-on to seed-fund the Naturally Network organization. Their generosity and humility (most prefer to remain anonymous out of respect for the front-line workers who kept the food supply chain running) reflect the enduring success of the industry and the collaborative sharing that is characteristic of this ecosystem," John Grubb, Naturally Network's Board Chair and Summit Venture Management's Managing Partner said.
Naturally Network's board of directors was formalized in June 2021 with 18 directors representing the wide range of natural products companies across the U.S. and the diverse communities Naturally Network serves including Naturally Austin (Texas), Naturally Bay Area (Calif.), Naturally Boulder (Colo.), Naturally Chicago (Ill.), Naturally Los Angeles (Calif.) Naturally North Bay (Calif.), Naturally New York (N.Y.), and Naturally San Diego (Calif.). Naturally Network's Executive Director, Sharon Reddehase, was brought on to lead the organization in mid-2021, with more than 20 years of experience leading and growing disruptive companies in both the non-profit and for-profit sectors.
"More than ever, people want to support those brands that are making a positive difference for the environment, society, and our communities," Naturally Network Executive Director Sharon Reddehase said. "Naturally Network is already advancing in our mission thanks to our generous Founders Circle donors, our thriving local affiliates, our board members and sponsors. We are receiving inquiries from possible new local affiliates from across the country each week. Clearly, there is pent up need for a strong, national network to serve entrepreneurs on their journey."
NN will make its first industry appearance at Natural Products Expo East exhibiting in the Grand Hall, Sept. 23-25, 2021, and all 'Naturally' affiliate members are encouraged to stop by NN's inaugural tradeshow booth to meet Naturally Network leaders and Executive Director Sharon Reddehase. As part of its commitment to generously educate its members, Naturally Network is hosting an Expo East webinar: 'Harnessing the Power of Community' on Sept. 17, 2021, 3 to 4 pm CT. A link to register for tickets to this free event can be found here. Speakers include John Foraker, Once Upon a Farm's co-founder and CEO, Pete Speranza, Wicked Foods' CEO, and Ayesha Abuelhiga, Mason Dixie Foods' founder and CEO.
Naturally Network's inaugural National Title Sponsors are KeHE, New Nexus Group, and New Hope Network, a division of Informa. At launch, Naturally Network's Community Builder sponsors are Beyond Brands, Force Brands, and IronClad Consulting Services. For more information on becoming a Naturally Network sponsor link here and join a community of businesses working for the greater good.
About Naturally Network: Naturally Network is an agent of change. Its mission is to harness, accelerate and elevate the power and impact of conscious business practices in the natural and organic products eco-system through community-based programming, networking, influencing, and collaboration. Founded more than 15 years ago in Boulder, Colorado as a regional hub for natural and organic industry entrepreneurs and businesses, Naturally Network emerged out of a growing regional need across the U.S. to support passionate and committed leaders on a national level. Today, NN is more than 5,000 individual and business members strong representing 20,000+ entrepreneurs, natural and organic employees, suppliers, service providers, investors and natural products leaders across the communities in which our 'Naturally' affiliates serve in Austin, the Bay Area, Boulder, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, the North Bay, and San Diego. For more information and to become a NN member visit naturallynetwork.org.
