HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces its certification to the R2 standard at its distribution center in Amsterdam. This certification outlines policies to manage used and end-of-life electronic components, materials, and equipment via strategies such as reuse, energy and material recovery, and disposal.
Smith's Houston headquarters achieved R2 certification in 2018. The R2 standard establishes criteria for identifying responsible practices for the reuse and recycling of electronics. This certification helps to support a healthy and responsible global recycling stream through Smith's customizable Intelligent ITAD™ program. Commitment to environmental safety and industry best practices are core values of Smith's operational front.
"The R2 standards for responsible disposition establish clear and consistent guidance for managing our customers' retired IT assets in the most sustainable manner possible," said Kirk Wehby, Smith's Chief Operating Officer. "Earning the R2 certification at our Amsterdam hub demonstrates our dedication to reducing e-waste across the global supply chain."
About Smith
Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 17 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $3.4 billion in 2021. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent DistributionTM model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number eight among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.
