AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the team behind heybaby, the dating app for people who want kids or have kids, announced their launch in the United States, starting in San Francisco. Founded by Diko Daghlian, Chas McFeely, and Rene Van De Zande, heybaby is designed to be a safe, welcoming space where people looking for romantic partners can comfortably discuss their desire to have children someday, or the children they already have, without fear or judgement.
Online dating is bigger and more successful than ever before. Today, couples are more likely to meet online, and couples that meet online report having stronger, happier, and healthier relationships. In 2019, around 40% of straight married couples and 60% of same-sex couples met online. Still, there are approximately 13.7 million single parents in the US, and nearly half of men and women aged 20 to 45 report wanting to have children.
"Despite the popularity of dating apps, talking about the desire for children or existing children from previous relationships remains a fraught topic that's hard to bring up in the early days of dating," said McFeely. "We saw an opportunity to remove the stress and anxiety around the topic and allow potential couples to simply focus on getting to know one another."
"Families come in all shapes and sizes. Whether your family is nuclear, blended, adopted, or yet to come, we created heybaby to focus on connecting people where starting or growing a happy and healthy family is a priority," added Daghlian.
Founded by three dads at different stages of their parenting life, McFeely, Daghlian, and Van De Zande realized no dating apps put the kid conversation front and center. Whether people want kids in the future or are currently single parents, even the serious dating apps make it hard to address this sensitive but crucial topic.
"The key factors that determine whether a couple has not just short-term attraction but actual long-term compatibility are money, kids and religion. While we've seen more specialized apps enter the market for people looking for serious relationships, they don't address some of these crucial topics," said Van De Zande. "The worst thing for someone who has kids or wants them is to enter a relationship, only to find out they don't share a vision of the future with their prospective partner. We hope heybaby will remove some of these obstacles for our daters."
To help people find the right partner, users are asked during the sign-up process about their current family situation, whether they want kids in the future or have kids already. An ongoing series of fun compatibility questions also include things like money management style, work style, travel preferences, and more.
"It's important to us that heybaby doesn't just ask whether you want kids or have kids, but also connects people who will have compatible approaches to parenting," said Daghlian.
McFeely added, "We designed heybaby not to just match up potential couples, but potential parents. As much as we're looking to create love between two people, we're also looking to create happy and healthy families for life."
heybaby is available for free in the US and can be downloaded on iOS.
