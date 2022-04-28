Lakeside Software's 10.2 release empowers executives with unrivaled IT data and insight
BOSTON, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lakeside Software, the leader in digital experience management (DEM), announced today the launch of its Executive Insights feature, among other enhancements to its Digital Experience Cloud. Executive Insights gathers and distills end-user data from across the IT estate into a "single pane of glass" view, enabling more informed decision-making at a strategic level.
The latest enhancements to Lakeside's Digital Experience Cloud help executives and IT leaders shift their focus to employee-centric IT as a critical element in organizational health and productivity. With disruptions caused by increasingly distributed workforces, IT is challenged to deliver better digital experiences for employees, regardless of location, environment, or device.
Through Executive Insights and its interactive dashboards, executives can quickly see the "state of the state" across multiple business and IT dimensions. Executive Insights enables:
- Complete visibility across the IT estate, including overall performance.
- Greater understanding of digital employee experience (DEX), including productivity.
- Better tracking of financial benefits related to technology investment and optimization.
- Improved identification of IT and organizational risk related to technology debt.
With expanded visibility into the IT estate, executives can accelerate and de-risk digital transformation efforts, ensure that IT investments are meeting the needs of the business, and more effectively manage performance across personas. With a more complete understanding of the digital employee experience, executives can invest in areas that will improve productivity and reduce employee downtime. Through greater awareness of the potential for operating efficiencies via technology investments, executives can better prioritize IT investments. Lastly, the identification of technology debt can provide valuable insight to IT leaders in reducing exposure to cybersecurity risks.
"IT executives now have greater visibility into how IT service delivery and allocated technology resources are directly influencing the performance of the IT estate and its impact on employee productivity across the enterprise," said Marc Moesse, Senior Vice President of Product at Lakeside Software. "This gives technology executives a comprehensive way to track the value the IT organization is delivering to the overall business and bottom line."
Executive Insights offers historical and real-time analysis of the entire IT estate. It draws on Lakeside's industry-leading data collection of more than 10,000 metrics securely gathered every 15 seconds at the edge, and more than 1,300 sensors across all enterprise endpoints. Executive Insights helps IT leaders analyze this data and communicate business value by generating insights in four key areas:
- Health Scoring: Scoring that helps management understand where things stand with user experience, its distribution across the organization, and where priorities should be focused for improvements.
- Productivity Tracking: Correlations between health and performance of the IT estate and employee productivity, and how that influences the business' bottom line.
- Community Benchmarks: Performance comparisons against other enterprises in the same market segment or geography.
- Persona Management: Health and productivity segmented by key groups based on work styles, technology needs, and behavioral similarities.
The 10.2 release comes with several other notable enhancements. New web application analysis functionality enables service desk administrators to gain critical insight into web application performance. As web apps are vital to successful hybrid-style working, IT teams have an increased need to identify and troubleshoot issues quickly. With Lakeside's Digital Experience Cloud, administrators can measure parameters such as click-to-render times, latency, average processing speed, and web app errors. This data reveals the health status of web applications, and potential issues in need of resolution, such as the contributions to negative digital experience of home network latency compared to issues with the applications themselves.
Lakeside is also unveiling an Action Builder, an all-new UI that helps customers set up custom automations for remote incident resolution or information collection. The Action Builder reduces the time and expertise needed to create automations at scale, helping enterprises boost their proactive IT strategies.
Additional features in the 10.2 release include an improved ServiceNow integration as well as a range of user experience and sensor changes for enhanced usability and visualization.
