PINEYWOODS, Texas, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After 20 years of helping families find stability as a leader of a local non-profit, Paula Havard is looking forward to helping families in a new way through her new business – TruBlue Total House Care of Pineywoods.
Clients looking for dependable, high-quality, customizable services can hire TruBlue for handyman repairs, cleaning services, yard work, seasonal services and minor home renovations. TruBlue also works with homeowners, realtors and property managers who need to get homes move-in ready quickly and keep them maintained. Additionally, TruBlue does Senior Home Safety Assessments, performs age-friendly renovations and offers House Care Plus, a regular service program that can help seniors and busy families enjoy the comforts and convenience of owning a home without worrying about the maintenance hassles.
TruBlue of Pineywoods works with clients in Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Diboll, Corrigan, Groveland, Apple Springs, Jasper, San Augustine, Pineland, Brookeland as well as the surrounding areas.
"TruBlue is unique because we're built on providing our clients with high-quality customer service, doing excellent work and offering the peace of mind other companies can't promise. Our professional technicians are experienced, vetted, background checked and insured. You don't have to worry about contractors showing up on time or running home at lunch to check on them. This is the next level of home service. I built my career on serving families and I'm looking forward to continuing that with TruBlue," Havard said.
Havard and her husband, Kip, have two adult children, one teenager, two dogs and two pigs. Havard is a native Texan and has lived in East Texas for the last 35 years. Before opening TruBlue, Havard spent 20 years with The Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin, where she helped expecting and new parents navigate the first three years as a family.
"I loved working with families through The Pregnancy Help Center, but I felt like God was calling me out of that ministry to do something else. I've always enjoyed working with seniors – and I think they're an important and often under-served community – so as I started looking into ways to work with older adults, I found TruBlue," Havard said. "As I looked around, I realized we had handyman services, but no one designed to meet the often-unique needs of senior services. We are able to offer a suite of senior-focused services and our one-call-does-it-all approach makes us an ideal choice for seniors and their families. I'm excited to be serving the people in East Texas in a new way through TruBlue."
TruBlue of Pineywoods is licensed, bonded and insured. To learn more about TruBlue of Pineywoods, call 936-261-7033, email PHavard@TruBlueHouseCare.com or visit http://www.TruBlueHouseCare.com/Pineywoods.
