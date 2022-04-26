The Fund is Raising their Series A Round of $20,000,000.
Executive Summary
DerliMax is offering a $200 Million Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund with a triple-bottom-line approach to investing: generating return on investment; creating a positive social impact; stimulating economic activity and job creation.
The DerliMax Opportunity Fund will invest in a diversified portfolio of primarily tangible assets (or businesses with significant tangible assets) in Opportunity Zones. These investments can include (but are not limited to) new real estate development projects, redevelopment of existing projects, business expansions, and new business development. In addition, business and tangible asset investments can vary widely, from redevelopment and repurposing of existing buildings to organizations that create additional economic activity for the new development of single-family, multifamily, senior living and hospitality projects. In many cases, the fund will have a direct ownership interest in tangible assets in the Opportunity Zone.
DerliMax brings a multi-disciplinary institutional investment strategy to investing in Opportunity Zones. The DerliMax Opportunity Fund offers a diversified portfolio of investments in underserved and less appreciated markets.
The DerliMax Opportunity Fund intends to diversify its investments across a variety of industry sectors, geographic locations, and types of investments. The Fund has built an investment team of seasoned professionals with institutional investment experience in a variety of industry sectors including real estate, energy, retail, manufacturing, technology, hospitality, transportation, financial services, infrastructure and industrial.
Investment Thesis
The Fund intends to balance risk by virtue of underpinning the investment with income-producing assets whilst simultaneously ensuring that investments made in Qualified Opportunity Zone Businesses (QOZBs) are largely underwritten by tangible assets. In addition, intends only to work with highly experienced, top-performers in their respective fields regarding leadership of the QOZBs.
The Fund's strategy is to provide customized, concierge-level service to investors by employing the services of specialized professionals who provide investment analysis, due diligence, and full documentary support on a deal-by deal-basis—all supported by an administration technology platform providing the investors ready access to their investment performance, financial statements and tax reports.
DerliMax Investment Projects
The DerliMax fund management team is developing relationships with various state and community governments, economic development agencies, real estate developers, business organizations, nonprofits and foundations to identify investment opportunities.
The Fund's objective is Real Estate development in Opportunity Zones with a focus on helping Veterans by providing a standard of quality, affordable housing options in underserved and less appreciated markets. Additional consideration is given to Qualified Opportunity Zone businesses interested in creating jobs to build a brighter, sustainable future for local communities.
Investment #1 Foster Development (Opportunity Zone)
This ground-up construction project consists of two (2) single-family residential properties in a Houston, Texas neighborhood minutes from the Medical Center. The Fund is currently waiting for the permits to be approved, then we will complete the project with debt financing.
Investment Strategy: Ground-up Construction; Hold for Rental
Investment #2 Clearwater Village (Opportunity Zone)
This rental portfolio consists of five (5) single-family residential properties with a contemporary design and many upgraded features. Located near the highly sought after Houston Texas Medical Center and several new developments to enhance future market values.
Investment Strategy: Buy New Construction; Hold for Rental
Investment # 3 - Augustine Square (Opportunity Zone)
This new construction real estate development consists of six (6) single-family residential properties minutes from downtown Houston in the Opportunity Zone. The focus is to set a standard for quality, affordable housing options in underserved markets. The Fund is coordinating with a local developer to bring this project to completion with an expected delivery date of late August 2022.
Investment Strategy: Buy New Construction; Hold for Rental
Investment # 4 - Silverline Midrise (Opportunity Zone)
This new construction mixed-use real estate development consists of thirty (30) residential units and six (6) retail pads in the Opportunity Zone. This project is in the due diligence phase.
Investment Strategy: Ground-Up Construction; Hold for Rental
OZ Advantage
Opportunity Zones are designed to spur economic development by providing tax benefits to investors. First, investors can defer tax on any prior Capital Gains deposited into a Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund (QOF) for up to four years. Then, after four years, they will only be required to pay taxes on the original amount". Additionally, those deferred taxes will only be assessed at the current rate of 23.5% and therefore are likely to avoid far higher future capital gains tax rates. Finally, after a required ten-year minimum term, the initial amount deposited plus all of the accrued interest derived from QOF property (real estate and business stock) can then be withdrawn from the QOF entirely tax free.
Investor Opportunity
Today 0% Tax Due - One million dollars invested today will appreciate tax free for four years.
10 Years Tax Free - If Opportunity Zone investment generates another 9 million in profit over the ten-year term, the entire 10 million can then be withdrawn tax free.
Qualified Opportunity Zones
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 created Qualified Opportunity Zones ("QOZs") to provide potentially significant tax benefits to investors who re-invest capital gains in long-term investments in communities designated for economic development. There are over 8,500 QOZs across all US states, Washington DC and Puerto Rico. They offer investors the ability to positively impact communities struggling to attract capital to generate sustainable economic opportunity for their community.
Status: Open To Investors
Type of Fund: LLC
Asset Classification: Multiple Assets
Active Potential Investments: 3
Fund Administration: OZInvested.com
Anticipated Returns: +20%
Fund Terms:
Round A $20,000,000
Total Fund $200,000,000
Minimum Subscription $50,000
