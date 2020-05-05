HOUSTON, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McLane Global, a leading food and logistics company, today announced the organization has exceeded its initial milestone of packing and shipping 1 million meals to students across rural America. To date, more than 3 million meals have been sent to students in need. Due to the success of the program, McLane Global and its partners will expand the program, with a new goal of shipping 5 million meals per week to children in rural areas.
The Emergency Meals-to-You program is a public-private partnership between the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Baylor University Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, PepsiCo and others, designed for home delivery of shelf-stable, nutritious meals to students who may have a difficult time accessing meals they traditionally receive at school due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
"This is a huge accomplishment for McLane Global and everyone involved in the Meals-to-You partnership," said Denton McLane, Chairman of McLane Global. "It would not be possible without the support of our partners, employees, and people on the ground working to ensure these meals get to those who need it most. We are proud to be making a difference but know there is much more work to do and we're rolling up our sleeves to make sure that we can help as many children as possible."
In the U.S. today, 84% of the counties with the highest percentage of children at risk for food insecurity are rural, according to Feeding America.
"At the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Secretary Perdue has set our motto: 'Do right and feed everyone,'" said USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services Brandon Lipps. "With the help of our partners, we are carrying out that motto, ensuring America's children in rural areas get the food they need during these unprecedented school closures."
Through the Meals-to-You program, eligible school districts are able to sign up online at MealstoYou.org. Once a school is registered, students and their families can enroll in the program and will begin receiving a two-week supply of shelf-stable, nutritious, individually packaged foods directly to their door within a few days.
"Simply put, the Emergency Meals-to-You intervention would not have been possible to launch without the ingenuity and dedication of the McLane Global team. This public and private partnership shows that Americans rally together in times of crisis. I imagine the first three million meals is just the beginning," said Jeremy Everett, Executive Director of the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty.
McLane Global has shifted to a 24-hour production schedule across all locations to meet the demand. For more information on the program, visit www.MealstoYou.org.
About McLane Global
The McLane family name has been synonymous with food logistics and supply chain solutions for over 120 years, with a reputation for honesty, integrity and high ethical principles. McLane Global offers a broad array of services in Logistics, Distribution, Importing, Exporting, Procurement and Private Label Manufacturing via their Texas, California and Utah warehouses, as well as offices from China to Southeast Asia, UAE, and Latin America. www.mclaneglobal.com