HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This winter, non-profit TLG Gives raised over $15,000 to provide gifts and necessities to local families in their annual Angel Tree Project. The organization found 12 different families in the Greater Houston area through team and friend nominations. Each Angel Tree family was then provided with gifts specifically tailored to them, based on their needs, current situations and personal interests. The entire team wrapped the gifts and volunteers delivered them to the families before the holidays.
"Each year we are able to support more families with the help of our team and our community," said Sydney Kempler, TLG Gives Coordinator. "Watching everyone come together to create shopping lists, pick out gifts, wrap and deliver to the families is what makes this my favorite project that we do."
With the help from generous individual donations, sponsors and fundraising efforts, team members raised over $15,000 for this year's Angel Tree Project, making this holiday season a little brighter for families who deserved it. An enormous thank you goes out to Connect Title, The Mortgage Collective, Houston Inspections, Choice Home Warranty, Bryan & Bryan Inspections and Level Check Foundation Repair for their charitable donations this year.
The Loken Group with Keller Williams established their 501c3 organization, TLG Gives, in 2016 to help make a positive difference in their community. From providing disaster relief to raising money for Houston area individuals struck by hardships, TLG Gives is always working to help ease the struggles of locals who need it.
Want to make a lasting difference in the Greater Houston area? Visit TLG Gives at http://tlggives.com for info on how to donate, sponsor or participate in upcoming fundraisers.
The Loken Group, a team of specialists out of the Keller Williams Platinum office, serves real estate buyers, sellers and investors in all 9 counties in the Greater Houston area. They were ranked No. 1 on the Houston Business Journal's 2021 Top Residential Real Estate Large Teams lists (reporting a sales volume of $687.04M and 2,543 transaction sides in 2020); and No. 1 in Texas by 2021 REAL Trends + Tom Ferry The Thousand, as advertised in The Wall Street Journal (Mega Teams by Transaction Sides and Volume in 2020). In 2021, Keller Williams Realty International named The Loken Group No. 1 in the world for non-expansion group (based on 2020 closings, volume and units). For more information about The Loken Group, please visit our website, http://www.TheLokenGroup.com.
