CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vFairs, the world's leading virtual and hybrid events company, has announced their nominees ahead of their first ever awards ceremony, the Eventeer Awards. Winners and runners-up will be selected based on the highest number of votes received by the public before February 7, 2022.
The Eventeer Awards will honour nominees across 20 categories, including Best Virtual Conference, Best Nonprofit Event and Best-in-class Hybrid Event. All events nominated were hosted with vFairs in the past year. The nominees are now being voted on by the public. All nominees and voting rules can be found here.
"The Eventeer Awards is our way of celebrating the incredible work our clients have done through vFairs over the past year," said Muhammad Younas, vFairs CEO. "Virtual and hybrid events have evolved drastically, only thanks to the incredible ideas that clients present to us. We supported some incredibly innovative events in the past year, which all deserve recognition and celebration."
Voting is now open to the public until February 7, 2022. Voting pages can be found here. The virtual awards ceremony is free and open to the public. It will be hosted on February 15, 2022. Click here to register.
