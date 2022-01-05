IRVING, Texas, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – is announcing a new partnership with Northwest Florida Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, the company's second partnership in the state of Florida.
"We're excited to announce our new partnership with Northwest Florida Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, a premier OMS (oral and maxillofacial surgery) practice that is dedicated to clinical excellence, professionalism and the highest quality patient care. These are ideals that we share and look for in all of our partner practices," said Richard Hall, USOSM president and CEO.
Located in Pensacola, Northwest Florida Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has one location and two oral surgeons. They offer a full scope of OMS procedures, including dental implants, wisdom and other tooth extractions, orthognathic surgery, and oral pathology, as well as treating facial trauma, TMJ/TMD disorders and cleft lip/palate malformations.
"We're deeply committed to our patients and to providing them with the highest levels of excellence in oral and maxillofacial surgery," said Brett T. Laggan, DDS, of Northwest Florida Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. "That's why we've chosen to partner with USOSM. How we treat patients will not change, because USOSM partner practices retain complete clinical autonomy, but our partnership will enable us to care for our patients on an even deeper level, and that's something we're excited about."
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices spanning 18 states. They include Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Arizona, California, Oregon, Virginia and Washington. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit https://www.usosm.com/.
