Innovative in-fill project will help revitalize downtown Houston
HOUSTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Scarlet, a promising new real-estate development and investment company, today announced the kickoff of a landmark retail redevelopment in the heart of downtown Houston. The new project, located adjacent to Minute Maid Park, breathes new life into a historic 1925 red-brick building, and helps revitalize Houston's urban landscape with an innovative retail and office space.
Located at 1701 Commerce St, in Houston's historic warehouse district, the building was originally designed for the J.L. Jones Warehouse company by J.W. Northrop Jr, the renowned architect who oversaw the construction of Rice University and local landmarks including First Evangelical Church. Known for his signature American Georgian designs, Northrop gave 1701 Commerce St. a stark red-brick frontage capped with an eye-catching penthouse, making it a striking presence amidst the neighborhood's commercial properties.
After almost a century of industrial use — including decades of occupancy by the Wilson Stationery & Printing Company, and recent use as a coffee roasting facility by Lola Savannah — Scarlet has reimagined the 20,000 square foot building as an iconic mixed-use space. With exposed brick, dramatic 12-foot ceilings, and a great location just two blocks from Minute Maid Park and a short walk from the George R. Brown Convention Center, the project will add texture to the neighborhood and help inspire other creative projects in the community.
"We are proud to restore this landmark to its original beauty. From boutiques seeking a unique space to make their own, to major brands looking for a landmark storefront or office, 1701 Commerce has something special to offer," said Scarlet cofounder Daniel Ron. "The energy gravitating to downtown Houston is unprecedented and we're thrilled to be contributing to this neighborhood."
"This northern pocket of downtown, near Allen's Landing, has been at the heart of Houston's economic growth from the beginning, and the projects that bring out the most passion for us have always been adaptive reuse. It's such a beautiful practice to give a second set of wings to these old, grand buildings from Houston's early days," said Scarlet cofounder Alexander Ron. "And it's such a pleasure to team up with Heather and Eric from HR Design Dept; we've long admired the work and jump at any opportunity to collaborate with them."
Designed by HR Design Dept, the boutique architectural studio known for thoughtful but striking residential, commercial, and multiuse projects around the Houston area, 1701 Commerce brings smart architecture into dialogue with Houston's deep sense of place and the warehouse district's industrial design vernacular.
"With appreciation for the minimalist dignity of Northrop's utilitarian box, our approach lightly touches the exterior while adding vibrant accents that activate the original loading dock. Colors derive inspiration from the local context, namely a nod to our beloved Astros' stadium. We acknowledge the deteriorated super graphics that once provided signage, and propose local artist collaboration to reset and redefine the building's outward identity. Years of re-purposing the building have left the original loading dock without a cohesive presence. By giving a new logic to the ground floor openings, and introducing ADA accessibility, we aim to recapture and engage the pedestrian level through a solution that feels both new and familiar to the industrial facade." -- HR Design Department
