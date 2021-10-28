AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Captain Hook Dumpster Rentals is celebrating 20 years of proudly providing dumpster rental services in Texas. To help mark the occasion, the company invited its customers, partners and friends to join its employees to celebrate the anniversary during a private event at Bolden Acres.
Since 2001, Captain Hook has rented and serviced dumpsters for residential and commercial customers working on remodeling and clean-up projects in the greater Austin area. It's beige-colored dumpsters are a familiar site at locations around the area.
"From the beginning we've shown our passion for building an extraordinary business, which we define as 'knocking the socks off' of our customers, employees, the owners and the communities we serve," said Francis Hester, CEO of Captain Hook. "We don't sacrifice any stakeholder group over another."
"What a fantastic experience I had with Captain Hook! Three 30-yard roll-offs in one day! Francis and Elaine in the office were wonderful to work with, and at 4:45 on Friday their driver, Alonzo, agreed to stay late and bring ONE MORE in the pouring-down rain so that we could complete our project!" said customer Anne Herzer Davis, Owner of Cache Properties. "I will recommend Captain Hook to all of my friends! Builders and Flippers!"
Hester is a big believer in building the team around core values. The company brings these core values to life by having just a few of them, repeating them often, and by ensuring that everyone is walking the walk.
"You can't say you have values unless you're living and abiding by them," said Hester. "We set our core values so that each employee has guidance to make decisions and act independently. Developing core values is a discovery process, and together we discover which values we share and which define the right people for our business."
These values are reflected in the company's ongoing support in the communities it serves. Captain Hook is a proud supporter of TEXSAR (Texas Search and Rescue). It's a nonprofit organization that serves all citizens throughout Texas and deploys at the request of law enforcement, fire departments and emergency management agencies. TEXSAR provides specialized services such as ground search and rescue, flood and swift-water rescue, K9 search, disaster relief, aerial search, and dive team operations. Captain Hook donates $5 from every haul it makes to support TEXSAR.
Additionally, Captain Hook has sourced many employees from Goodwill's "second chance" program that offers CDL training school to individuals who otherwise have a more difficult time finding employment.
Torch Award Finalist
Earlier this month, Captain Hook was chosen as a finalist among the nearly 100 Texas businesses that applied to receive Better Business Bureau's 2021 Torch Awards for Ethics. BBB serving the Heart of Texas presents the Torch Awards for Ethics each year to businesses that exemplify ethical behavior and display integrity in all aspects of its operations. Captain Hook was one of three finalists out of more than 100 entries in its category.
The Torch Awards competition is open to all for-profit businesses headquartered in BBB's 105-county service area. Nominees are offered the opportunity to submit an entry to BBB, where a panel of independent volunteer business and community leaders review the entries and choose the winners based on their performance in the marketplace.
To learn more about Captain Hook Dumpster Rentals and its services, visit https://captainhookaustin.com/ or call 512-719-4172.
About Captain Hook
Since 2001, Captain Hook has rented and serviced dumpsters for residential and commercial customers working on remodeling and clean-up projects in Central Texas. We're passionate about building an extraordinary business. We define an extraordinary business as one that knocks the socks off of the customers, the employees, the communities that we operate in, and the owners. Our capable, conscientious, bold and persevering team is truly enthusiastic about our continued growth and success in the equipment rental market. https://captainhookaustin.com
Media contact:
Elaine O'Gorman
1+ 512-719-4172
Media Contact
Elaine O'Gorman, Captain Hook, +1 (512) 719-4172 Ext: 105, elaine@captainhookaustin.com
SOURCE Captain Hook