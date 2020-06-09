FRISCO, Texas, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading innovator in nutrition and skincare, Le-Vel, today announced a $100,000 donation to the National Urban League in support of the organization's mission to eliminate equality gaps in education, employment, housing, health, and justice.
Founded in 1910, the National Urban League promotes economic empowerment through education and job training, housing and community development, workforce development, entrepreneurship, health, and quality of life and is dedicated to helping African Americans achieve true social parity, economic self-reliance, and civil rights.
"National Urban League is grateful to have the support of committed partners like Le-Vel Brands, who are passionate about expanding economic opportunity and dedicated to good corporate citizenship," said Marc H. Morial, National Urban League President and CEO.
"As the recent tragedies and protests around our country illustrate, we have a lot of work to do as Americans to ensure that the principles of equality are upheld and advanced," said Le-Vel Co-CEOs Jason Camper and Paul Gravette. "The National Urban League has a long history of working at the local level to empower and support African Americans, and our donation in support of their mission is just one step in our ongoing commitment to be part of the solution."
About the National Urban League
The National Urban League is a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities. The National Urban League spearheads the efforts of its 90 local affiliates through the development of programs, public policy research and advocacy, providing direct services that impact and improve the lives of more than 2 million people annually nationwide. Visit www.nul.org and follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @NatUrbanLeague.
About Le-Vel
Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel products include the THRIVE Experience (consisting of the three core products, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Capsules and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix), and THRIVE SKIN (a CBD skincare system). All of Le-Vel's products contain premium vitamins and nutrients made with the highest quality ingredients.
Le-Vel has made cash and product donations of millions of dollars to great organizations such as National Urban League, National Breast Cancer Foundation, Toys for Tots, Hoyt Foundation, Red Cross Australia, Rise Against Hunger, Off Their Plate, and Americares.
For more information about Le-Vel, visit www.le-vel.com and follow us on social media on Instagram @le_veloffical, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
