DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Argos Health, a leading provider of complex claims revenue cycle services to hospitals and health systems, today announced it was named to the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™.
Now in its 27th year, the award recognizes 500 of the most innovative, fastest-growing companies across the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech sectors in North America. The achievement is based on percentage of fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. Argos Health grew 230% during this period.
"We're extremely proud to be recognized with an honor that celebrates the critical importance of technology growth and innovation," said Brent McCarty, Chief Executive Officer at Argos Health. "Our explosive growth reflects the extraordinary value of the services our teams provide for hospitals, recovering the revenue they need to deliver the highest quality patient care."
According to Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, the pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions across many sectors. "Reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever," said Simons, who is an industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit & assurance practice. "These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology."
Argos Health is also a KLAS Research top-performing healthcare technology vendor, as well as the Black Book top-rated complex claims vendor for three years in a row. They offer the broadest range of complex claims services of any vendor in the category.
To view the full Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list, visit: https://bit.ly/3I8cwYm
About Argos Health
Argos Health is a revenue cycle partner specializing in the management and resolution of complex claims. The company works with hospitals, health systems, and physician groups to drive reimbursement and increase claims recovery through their core services of workers' compensation, motor vehicle accident, US Department of Veterans Affairs and other military claims, ERISA Appeals, and additional complex cases. To learn more, visit: http://www.complexclaims.com.
About Deloitte
Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see http://www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.
Media Contact
Kerry Stark, Argos Health, +1 972.979.5255, kstark@argoshealth.com
SOURCE Argos Health