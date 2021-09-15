SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valencia Hotel Group's collection of retro-inspired, court-style hotels including Texican Court in Irving, TX, Lone Star Court in Austin, TX, Cavalry Court in College Station, TX, and the newly opened Cotton Court in Lubbock, TX, are taking a pet friendly spin on the ever popular retail pop-up shops.
In partnership with local pet retailers, the court hotels will be hosting a "Pup-Up Shop" on October 14, 2021 from 5pm-7pm in each of our destinations. Visitors are encouraged to bring their furry friends to shop and enjoy assorted treats for the pets and drink specials for the humans in a 'pawsitively' pet friendly environment.
- Lone Star Court– Family owned and operated, Barkin' Creek Dog Kitchen & Bath, will be partnering with our hotel in Austin for the first Pup Up Shop. Their story began in the fall of 2015 with the love of two rescue dogs named Bea and Jax. Lone Star court is conveniently located in Austin, Texas' popular shopping complex, The Domain, and embodies the cultural appeal of Austin and the comfort of the Texas Hill Country.
- Cavalry Court– America's Country Store & Pet Resort of the Bryan and College Station area opened in 2005. This pet store is independently owned and operated by Close Quarters Feed and Pet Supply, a family owned and operated business and will be participating in the Pup Up Shop. Cavalry Court is located on four acres in College Station and blends rich history and luxury touches to create an energetic atmosphere.
- Texican Court –Combining modern amenities with timeless hospitality, Texican Court is located in the Las Colinas area in Irving, Texas. The hotel is steps away from popular destinations including the Irving Convention Center and Toyota Music Factory. In partnership with Homegrown Hounds Dog Deli & Bakery, Texican Court will host it's first Pup Up Shop. Homegrown Hounds was created to support the nonprofit dog rescue efforts of Hound Haven, an all volunteer, foster based dog rescue located in the DFW area.
- Cotton Court– Local pet retailer, Pets Plus, is slated to be the Pup Up Shop partner in Lubbock. Pets Plus has grown up with the Lubbock community and is a locally owned and operated pet store opened to provide a unique one-stop shop for pets and their needs. Cotton Court Hotel is a locally inspired boutique hotel in the heart of downtown Lubbock.
According to Amy Trench, Valencia Group's Corporate Director of Marketing & Public Relations, "We want to make it easy for our guests and local visitors to bring along their furry family members to enjoy all that our Court hotels have to offer. All of our court hotels cater to our four-legged companions and provide acres of fun for your pet to play and explore."
About Valencia Hotel Group
Houston-based Valencia Hotel Group is a fully integrated hospitality company that provides management, development, branding and repositioning services for independent, full-service hotels owned by the company, in addition to third parties. Exceptional service, style and location have become brand trademarks. Earning both national and international recognition for their distinctive designs, amenities and settings, Valencia Hotel Group properties are destinations and gathering places within their respective communities, some further benefitting from and enriching their space within the cultural heart of a city. The company continues to forge a niche with hotels that anchor and add value to urban, mixed-use environments, which further support or enhance the guest experience with superior residential, restaurant, retail and office components. The Valencia Hotel Group portfolio currently includes: Hotel Valencia Santana Row in San Jose, CA, Hotel Valencia Riverwalk in San Antonio, TX, and The George™ in College Station, TX. The Court concept brands include Lone Star Court in Austin, TX, Cavalry Court in College Station, TX, Texican Court in Irving, TX and Cotton Court in Lubbock, TX. For more information, please visit http://www.valenciahotelgroup.com
