Omnigo, a leading provider of public safety, incident reporting, and security management software solutions, is excited to announce the launch of Dispatch+.
DALLAS, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the introduction of Dispatch+, Omnigo continues its tradition of market leadership by consolidating dispatch, command, and planning capabilities into a turnkey security dispatch solution designed for healthcare, education, gaming, and enterprise markets. With the addition of command and planning capabilities, Dispatch+ provides a robust suite of tools that enhance situational awareness in the security operation center and beyond.
"Omnigo has long supported our customers by operating at the intersection of safety and data," said Rich DeFrancisco, Omnigo Software CEO. "Dispatch+ represents a significant step toward advancing this mission by enhancing the planning, management, and response capabilities of our customers."
Key capabilities of the new Dispatch+ offering include:
- Easy incident creation and assignment workflows
- Integrate with GuardTour for security guard tour management
- Interface with Visitor Management, Lost & Found, and other tools for campus, facility, and corporate environments
- Create response plans for critical incidents and pre-planned special events and easily share them with surrounding public safety agencies
- Manage day-to-day operations and critical incident response on a map-centric common operating system
Regardless of the size of the response, Dispatch+ helps streamline and simplify processes and level up response, tracking, reporting, and data analysis. With this new solution, Omnigo makes it easier for organizations to ensure the right people are in the right place, at the right time and easily manage, monitor, and document incidents and resources.
About Omnigo Software
For more than 20 years, Omnigo Software solutions have been the preferred choice for law enforcement, education, healthcare, gaming, hospitality, and corporate enterprises. Currently, Omnigo's solutions are used by over 2,000 customers in over 20 different countries. At Omnigo, we're committed to helping customers secure their organizations' property, control operational costs, and ensure the safety of the general public.
We believe our customers deserve the best support available to protect their people, assets, and brand. We also understand how challenging it can be to protect the community without the proper resources. We're here to arm users with the best tools in the industry. With a team that includes former law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety professionals, we're uniquely qualified to understand exactly what our customers need to protect their community.
